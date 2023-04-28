Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Published

Jahmyr Gibbs says it was 'pretty shocking' to be drafted by Lions at No. 12

Two running backs were selected in the top 12 of the draft

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There weren’t many who thought two running backs would go in the top 12 of the NFL Draft Thursday. 

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprise pick at No. 8, drafting running back Bijan Robinson out of Texas to become the first team to select a running back in the top 20 since the New York Giants drafted Saquon Barkley in 2018. 

Jahmyr Gibbs takes questions

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium March 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

And then the Detroit Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 out of Alabama, shocking even Gibbs with the pick. 

"I feel great," Gibbs said, according to ESPN. "I didn't know I would get picked as high as I did because running backs don't get picked as high in this new age and new era of the NFL draft. But it was pretty shocking to me.

"But I'm grateful for the city of Detroit."

The selection of Gibbs at No. 12 makes him the highest-drafted running back taken by the Lions since Barry Sanders in 1989, and he’s the second consecutive Alabama player selected by Detroit with the 12th pick of the draft. 

Jahmyr Gibbs runs

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats Dec. 31, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I really didn't put the two 12's together, but obviously that's one of the most respected programs in college football," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. "I've got a ton of respect for coach [Nick] Saban and what he does down there, and you kind of know what kind of product and what kind of football player he's putting out. So, it just happened to be that [Gibbs] was one of our top players that we really, really liked and just glad that we were in the position to get him."

In the previous four drafts, four running backs were selected in the first round, but all were outside the top 20. 

Jahmyr Gibbs at Alabama's pro day

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.  (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

"Yeah, I thought like in the 20s because that's where it is usually for running backs," Gibbs said.

In his three college seasons — two at Georgia Tech and one at Alabama — Gibbs rushed for 2,132 yards and 15 touchdowns. 

As a senior with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs ran for 926 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 444 yards and three touchdowns through the air. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.