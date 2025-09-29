Jaguars' Liam Coen tells 49ers' Robert Saleh to 'keep my name out of your mouth' in fiery postgame moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen delivered a fiery message to San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh following their Week 4 game on Sunday evening.

While the FOX broadcast caught Coen being separated from Saleh by his players, Action Jax Sports was on the field and heard what the Jacksonville head coach said to the coordinator.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Keep my name out of your mouth," Coen said. "Keep my name out of your mouth."

"I’ll f--- your world up," Saleh shot back, via ESPN. "You don’t wanna f--- with me. I will f----ing end your f---ing life."

The first-year head coach was then guided back toward the locker room to celebrate the win.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the interaction in his postgame media availability with reporters.

"I don’t think he should be that sensitive about it, but it is what it is. Not too worried about it," he said, via 49ers Web Zone.

TITANS' CAM WARD GIVES BLUNT ASSESSMENT OF TEAM'S PERFORMANCE AFTER LOSS TO TEXANS

Coen got the last laugh after Saleh commented on how he put together a signal-stealing scheme.

"They’ve got legally, a really advanced signal-stealing type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation," Saleh said earlier in the week. "They do a great job with it. They formation you to just try to find any nugget they can.

"So, we’ve got to be great with our signals and we’ve got to be great with our communication to combat some of the tells that we might give on the field. They’re almost elite in that regard."

Saleh said there was nothing "illegal" about the scheme.

Jacksonville forced San Francisco to turn the ball over four times. The team picked off Brock Purdy twice and caused Purdy to lose a fumble. Luke Farrell also lost a fumble.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jaguars won the game, 26-21.