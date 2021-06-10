Islanders national anthem singer details viral moment: 'Our country coming together as one'

Prior to the New York Islanders’ Game 6 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night, Nicole Raviv, who regularly sings "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Nassau Coliseum, wanted to keep the momentum going for the Long Island crowd.

Islanders fans helped out Raviv before Game 4 after she experienced some technical difficulties with her microphone while singing the anthem. Even though there was no sound, Raviv told Fox News in an interview on Thursday afternoon, that she "continued to sing, giving honor and respect to the national anthem, and the fans jumped in as they usually do during playoffs -- but sang louder than ever to make up for what happened."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As soon as her sound returned, the fans continued to cheer and kept singing.

"I felt so honored to be singing with a fanbase who is united, passionate, and who is there for each other. They had my back. It was truly wonderful," Raviv told Fox News.

Before Game 6, Raviv’s goal was to keep it going because it was something that the "Islander fans organically created." So during the anthem, she decided to turn the microphone to the fans and give them a voice.

ISLANDERS FANS BELT OUT NATIONAL ANTHEM IN VIRAL MOMENT AHEAD OF GAME 6 VICTORY OVER BRUINS

"It was truly their energy that made me turn my mic and give them the stage. They bring such an electric atmosphere to the Coliseum, they needed to be heard," Raviv said.

Video of the moment, as many called it, surfaced all over social media. Raviv says it was a moment that "belonged to all of us."

"The Islanders fans demonstrated a celebration of our people, our flag, and our country coming together as one," Raviv said. "The reactions are filled with pride and emotion. Thousands of people together again, singing in unison after such a difficult year where we were forced to be apart. It is truly incredible to be witnessing such camaraderie and live fans with a full stadium again."

Islanders head coach Barry Trotz commented on the fans' energy in Wednesday night’s game, where the Islanders would go on to dominate the Bruins 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What a great atmosphere...it was deafening," he said. "I couldn't hear anything out there, I had some white noise for a while out there."

With 12,000 fans in attendance, near full capacity for the arena known as "The Barn," Wednesday’s crowd did not disappoint.

"To all Islanders fans: thank you from the bottom of my heart," Raviv added. "It’s an honor to be part of the New York Islanders. Hearing you sing together with me made my year. You sound beautiful and gave me goosebumps. Thank you for welcoming me to the Islander family, where the fans are passionate and larger than life! One more ride at the coliseum, let’s go!"

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.