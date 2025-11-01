Expand / Collapse search
Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State player carted off, hospitalized after collapsing to field from brutal hit

Benjamin Brahmer was alert while leaving the field

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
There was a scary moment in Iowa on Saturday when a college football player was carted off the field after collapsing.

Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer needed to be carted off the field after he fell to the turf while trying to walk off a tackle.

With the Cyclones trailing 24-19 in the fourth quarter, Brahmer was hit hard by Arizona State's Keith Abney II on a ball thrown to him.

Ben Brahmer carted off

Iowa State Cyclones tight end Benjamin Brahmer is driven off the field during their game with the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium.  (Reese Strickland/Imagn Images)

Brahmer clearly felt the brunt of the hit from the jump, and it took him a few seconds to get up.

Training staff came onto the field to assist, but Brahmer began walking off the field toward his sideline.

But it only took a few seconds for Brahmer to lose his balance and fall. Brahmer then lay on the playing surface before being carted off.

Head coach Matt Campbell said Brahmer was hospitalized for "precautionary" reasons, but his outlook is good.

"So far the feedback we've gotten has been positive...it was tough to watch and Ben is as tough as they come," Campbell said, via KCCI.

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht added, "We’re just happy that guy is all right. He’s conscious and we’ll miss that guy. He’ll be back better than ever."

Iowa State players

Offensive lineman Austin Barrett (72), offensive lineman Dylan Barrett (61), and offensive lineman Garret Rutledge (65) of the Iowa State Cyclones take a knee after their teammate tight end Benjamin Brahmer of the Iowa State Cyclones was injured on a play in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (David Purdy/Getty Images)

Brahmer had caught a touchdown earlier in the game. The broadcast said he was alert while leaving the field.

The Sun Devils won the game by that score, led by quarterback Jeff Sims, but not necessarily through the air.

Sims set an Arizona State quarterback rushing record with 228 yards, finished with 405 yards of total offense and had a hand in three touchdowns.

Sims got the record when he broke an 88-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) up 24-16. Mark Malone set the previous record in 1978 when he ran for 178 yards against Southern California.

Ben Brahmer

Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones looks into a medical transport at tight end Benjamin Brahmer of the Iowa State Cyclones who was injured on a play in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Cyclones (5-4, 2-4) lost their fourth straight game when they were stopped a yard short at the ASU 20 on fourth-and-6 with 16 seconds left.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

