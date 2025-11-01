Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College Football

Urban Meyer rules out coaching comeback despite multiple high-profile college football job openings

'I don't have a desire'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been nearly four years since Urban Meyer had a tumultuous tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags were Meyer's first NFL gig, coming three years after his final game manning the sidelines at Ohio State.

Meyer became a hero in Columbus, much like he was in Gainesville, coaching the Florida Gators to two national championships.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Urban Meyer

Fox Big Noon Kickoff analyst and former head coach Urban Meyer prior to a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers on Oct. 19, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His short NFL career is the polar opposite of his college career — he went 2-11 with Jacksonville after an astounding 187-32 record in the college ranks.

Several highly-touted jobs are available at Penn State, LSU, and Meyer's former employer in Florida. But don't expect Meyer to get back on the field.

Urban Meyer looks on

Ohio State Buckeyes former head coach Urban Meyer before the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

ROSE BOWL FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST UCLA FOR ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO MOVE GAMES OUT OF HISTORIC STADIUM

Meyer was asked by WSYX if he had any thoughts on returning to coaching, and he kept his answer short and sweet.

"I don't have a desire."

Meyer actually endorsed OSU assistant Brian Hartline, who he has "always" been a "big…fan" of.

"Just needs the experience. I'm glad he stayed here. He had a chance to leave, and he learned from us and learned from coach [Ryan] Day. So I think he's ready," he said.

Urban Meyers looks on

Urban Meyer looks on during the second half of the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and James Franklin have all been axed this season, and there are currently five other Power Four jobs open.

Meyer's last college game was the 2019 Rose Bowl where his Buckeyes defeated Washington, 28-23.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue