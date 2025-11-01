Urban Meyer rules out coaching comeback despite multiple high-profile college football job openings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It has been nearly four years since Urban Meyer had a tumultuous tenure as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags were Meyer's first NFL gig, coming three years after his final game manning the sidelines at Ohio State.

Meyer became a hero in Columbus, much like he was in Gainesville, coaching the Florida Gators to two national championships.

His short NFL career is the polar opposite of his college career — he went 2-11 with Jacksonville after an astounding 187-32 record in the college ranks.

Several highly-touted jobs are available at Penn State, LSU, and Meyer's former employer in Florida. But don't expect Meyer to get back on the field.

Meyer was asked by WSYX if he had any thoughts on returning to coaching, and he kept his answer short and sweet.

"I don't have a desire."

Meyer actually endorsed OSU assistant Brian Hartline, who he has "always" been a "big…fan" of.

"Just needs the experience. I'm glad he stayed here. He had a chance to leave, and he learned from us and learned from coach [Ryan] Day. So I think he's ready," he said.

Billy Napier, Brian Kelly, and James Franklin have all been axed this season, and there are currently five other Power Four jobs open.

Meyer's last college game was the 2019 Rose Bowl where his Buckeyes defeated Washington, 28-23.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.