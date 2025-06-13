Investigation into death of Brett Gardner's son still open for 'possible homicide': report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials said in April that the death of Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son, Miller, was caused by carbon monoxide, but authorities are reportedly still investigating whether it was a homicide.

The Gardner family announced Miller's death on March 23, two days after he had died. Officials ruled the cause of death on April 3 after they investigated both food poisoning and asphyxiation.

However, according to ESPN, a spokesperson for the Costa Rican prosecutor's office handling the case said the case remains under investigation, and prosecutors are still determining if the death will be ruled a homicide.

"The purpose of the investigation is precisely to determine whether or not we are dealing with a possible homicide. For this reason, it is not possible at this time to confirm or rule out that a crime has been committed," the spokesperson said.

Miller was tested for carboxyhemoglobin, a compound generated when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood. The test showed a saturation level of 64%. It is considered lethal when carboxyhemoglobin saturation exceeds 50%.

The Gardner family stayed at the Arenas Del Mar hotel in Manuel Antonio.

Several members of the family fell ill during the trip, the Gardners announced.

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the family's statement read. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Gardner was an outfielder for the New York Yankees for 14 seasons and was on the team when they won their last World Series title in 2009. He spent his entire career in the Bronx, last playing in 2021.

