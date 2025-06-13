Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Yankees

Investigation into death of Brett Gardner's son still open for 'possible homicide': report

Miller Gardner was 14 when he died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials said in April that the death of Brett Gardner's 14-year-old son, Miller, was caused by carbon monoxide, but authorities are reportedly still investigating whether it was a homicide.

The Gardner family announced Miller's death on March 23, two days after he had died. Officials ruled the cause of death on April 3 after they investigated both food poisoning and asphyxiation.

However, according to ESPN, a spokesperson for the Costa Rican prosecutor's office handling the case said the case remains under investigation, and prosecutors are still determining if the death will be ruled a homicide.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miller Gardner, 14, stand besides his father, Brett Gardner, a former New York Yankee.

Brett Gardner, left, and his son, Miller Gardner. (Courtesy of New York Yankees)

"The purpose of the investigation is precisely to determine whether or not we are dealing with a possible homicide. For this reason, it is not possible at this time to confirm or rule out that a crime has been committed," the spokesperson said.

Miller was tested for carboxyhemoglobin, a compound generated when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood. The test showed a saturation level of 64%. It is considered lethal when carboxyhemoglobin saturation exceeds 50%. 

The Gardner family stayed at the Arenas Del Mar hotel in Manuel Antonio.

Several members of the family fell ill during the trip, the Gardners announced.

Brett Gardner walks off the field

New York Yankees' Brett Gardner walks off the field after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in a baseball game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

BREWERS' 103 MPH-THROWING PROSPECT JACOB MISIOROWSKI FORCED TO LEAVE NO-HIT MLB DEBUT

"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st," the family's statement read. "Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Brett Gardner

New York Yankees center fielder Brett Gardner, #11, hits a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gardner was an outfielder for the New York Yankees for 14 seasons and was on the team when they won their last World Series title in 2009. He spent his entire career in the Bronx, last playing in 2021.

Fox News' Ashley J. DiMella, Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.