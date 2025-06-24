Independent Women's Forum bus allegedly egged at New Mexico event with Linda McMahon in attendance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Independent Women's Forum (IWF) alleged their custom tour bus was egged at an event in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Tuesday.

The group held a stop on its bus tour to celebrate the 53rd anniversary of the Title IX, featuring an appearance by U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon. The group was showing off its new custom Title IX-themed bus decorated with the slogan "HER GAME HER LEGACY." It even had little hand-written messages and signatures on the side, including McMahon's.

But the group alleged the bus was vandalized with eggs during their stop.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital showed a litter of eggshells under the bus, with some stains on the surface.

IWF vice president of communications Victoria Coley addressed the alleged incident in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Following our ‘Her Game. Her Legacy’ event honoring the 53rd anniversary of Title IX and generations of female athletes, our tour bus—clearly branded to celebrate women’s sports—was targeted and vandalized with eggs. The individual came dangerously close to hitting me directly. We have filed a police report, and security cameras captured the suspect in the act," the statement read.

"In recent days, agitators in Santa Fe have made our event and state-wide bus tour a focal point for harassment, but let me be clear: Independent Women will not be intimidated. We will never back down from protecting women’s sports, defending sex-based rights, and standing up for female athletes across this state and this country. Our ‘Her Game. Her Legacy.' bus tour will continue to all 33 counties of New Mexico—unshaken and undeterred."

Fox News Digital filed a records request with the Santa Fe Police Department for the police report. Documents provided by Ithe ndependent Women's Forum show a case was opened.

The alleged egging wasn't the only interruption to the event either. The IWF had to maneuver an emergency last-minute venue change after the previous host site expressed disagreement with the group's principles, the IWF announced in a press release.

Still, multiple key speakers delivered remarks at the event, headlined by McMahon and former high school volleyball player-turned-activist Payton McNabb.

"I thought it was unfortunate, but I have to say the event was actually incredibly good," McMahon told Fox News Digital of the venue change. "I'm sure for the event managers of the event, it was chaos for them, but as far as I was considered, it was seamless."

A similar incident involving an IWF bus occurred in July 2024, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The group held a rally in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and found when they were set to leave, they found their bus "egged & defaced with profanity and anti-woman messages" by "overnight vandals."

"Radical gender ideologues on a mission to erase womanhood seek to keep us quiet. WE WON’T BACK DOWN. WOMEN WON’T BE SILENT," the group wrote on X .

Messages from the vandals included "Hate Group," "Trans women are women," "f--- transphobia," and "Bigots on board."