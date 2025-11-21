Hulk Hogan's son teases wrestling career after snapping selfie outside ring: 'You never know'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several months after losing his father, Nick Hogan teased a potential wrestling career.

Hogan's father, the legendary Hulk Hogan, died in July at the age of 71. Hogan was spotted at several WWE events shortly after Hulk's death and told TMZ Sports that being around the business "makes me feel so much closer to Dad."

Hogan photographed himself with NWA star Byron Idol right outside a wrestling ring, resulting in speculation that he could launch a career in the business.

When asked about stepping into the ring, he didn't exactly shut it down.

"You never know, man. It's in the blood. So, you never know," he said. "I'm in pretty good shape right now. I'm cool. Not saying too much, but trying to stay in shape. We'll see what happens. Never hurts to drop the leg here and there," he added, referencing his father's finishing move.

The wrestler had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and rapid heart rate, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer that affects white blood cells, according to officials. His cause of death was a heart attack.

The news of Hogan’s death came weeks after he was allegedly having a health crisis. However, his widow, Sky Daily Hogan, denied those reports at the time, saying he was "strong" and recovering from surgeries.

She admitted in an emotional social media post that he "had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them."

Hogan became the main babyface of what was then the World Wrestling Federation and spent decades in the business. He won numerous world championships and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the first time in 2005 and the other in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

In 2024, he founded Real American Beer , aptly named after his walk-out music during his time as a wrestler. He also founded Real American Freestyle, a wrestling promotion, in April 2025. Hogan made sporadic appearances with the WWE in his later years and made his final appearance in January 2025 in Los Angeles.

Hogan also dipped his toe into the political waters. He stumped for President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and at a Madison Square Garden rally last year.

He is credited with helping put today’s WWE on the map. Tributes poured in from all over the sports world following the news of his passing, and WWE did a 10-bell salute on "SmackDown!" the day after Hogan's death.

