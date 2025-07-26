Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

WWE

Hulk Hogan Netflix documentary was in production before his death; wrestler did 20-plus hours of interviews

Hogan died Thursday at the age of 71

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Wrestling fans may get one final behind-the-scenes look at Hulk Hogan after his death.

The professional wrestling legend died Thursday at the age of 71 at his Clearwater, Florida, home, and the sports world has delivered nonstop tributes.

The WWE and Netflix joined forces earlier, working on a film about Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea.

Hulk Hogan with the title belt

Hulk Hogan displays his championship belt.  (Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Puck Media first reported that Netflix and Words + Pictures, in partnership with WWE, were working on a documentary about Hogan, and the legend did more than 20 hours of interviews. A Words + Pictures spokesperson confirmed the report in an email to Fox News Digital Saturday. Netflix and WWE did not immediately respond to messages.

Puck Media said the documentary had been in the works since last year.

Awful Announcing noted that Netflix had previously worked on a movie about Hogan, who would have been played by Chris Hemsworth. Hogan called the script "amazing."

hogan v. andre the giant

Hulk Hogan against Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania Vl in March 1988 at Convention Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. (Jeffrey Asher/ Getty Images)

Netflix has tapped into the sports world with not only documentaries but live broadcasts of sporting events, including boxing matches and NFL games.

Hogan became the main babyface of what was then the World Wrestling Federation and spent decades in the business. He won numerous world championships and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the first time in 2005 and the other in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

In 2024, he founded Real American Beer, aptly named after his walk-out music during his time as a wrestler. He also founded Real American Freestyle, a wrestling promotion, in April 2025. Hogan made sporadic appearances with the WWE in his later years and made his final appearance in January 2025 in Los Angeles.

Hulk Hogan in October 2024

Hulk Hogan rips his shirt before Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

He is credited with helping put today’s WWE on the map.

