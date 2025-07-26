Hulk Hogan Netflix documentary was in production before his death; wrestler did 20-plus hours of interviews

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wrestling fans may get one final behind-the-scenes look at Hulk Hogan after his death.

The professional wrestling legend died Thursday at the age of 71 at his Clearwater, Florida, home, and the sports world has delivered nonstop tributes.

The WWE and Netflix joined forces earlier, working on a film about Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea.

Puck Media first reported that Netflix and Words + Pictures, in partnership with WWE, were working on a documentary about Hogan, and the legend did more than 20 hours of interviews. A Words + Pictures spokesperson confirmed the report in an email to Fox News Digital Saturday. Netflix and WWE did not immediately respond to messages.

Puck Media said the documentary had been in the works since last year.

Awful Announcing noted that Netflix had previously worked on a movie about Hogan, who would have been played by Chris Hemsworth. Hogan called the script "amazing."

FIVE UNFORGETTABLE HULK HOGAN MATCHES THAT DEFINED WRESTLING HISTORY

Netflix has tapped into the sports world with not only documentaries but live broadcasts of sporting events, including boxing matches and NFL games.

Hogan became the main babyface of what was then the World Wrestling Federation and spent decades in the business. He won numerous world championships and was twice inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, the first time in 2005 and the other in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

In 2024, he founded Real American Beer, aptly named after his walk-out music during his time as a wrestler. He also founded Real American Freestyle, a wrestling promotion, in April 2025. Hogan made sporadic appearances with the WWE in his later years and made his final appearance in January 2025 in Los Angeles.

He is credited with helping put today’s WWE on the map.

