Why ex-NFL star would've rather played Tom Brady than Peyton Manning

Bart Scott, a former Pro Bowl linebacker who played for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets, revealed which quarterback he would have rather gone up against during his career – Tom Brady or Peyton Manning.

Scott played all of his career in AFC and had ample time to go up against Brady and Manning during his career. While Brady may have been more successful than Manning in the Super Bowl and NFL playoffs during his 22-year career, Scott said on ESPN Radio earlier in the week he much rather have played "he "GOAT" rather than "The Sheriff."

"I'd much rather go against Tom Brady every day of the week than to go against Peyton Manning. I believe that's how everybody feels. In the heyday, you'd never have (players thinking), 'I'm so afraid of Tom Brady,’" Scott said.

"Peyton Manning gives you a total sense, a different level of anxiety. Like, you sleep at night, like, 'Damn.' ... With Tom Brady it was more about Bill Belichick, the entire team, the execution, them having a game plan."

Scott added that preparing for Manning was like studying for the SAT.

Brady is entering the 23rd season of his career and is coming off one of his best seasons ever. He finished the 2021 season leading the league in touchdowns (43) and passing yards (5,316). He finished second to Aaron Rodgers in the NFL MVP voting and third in Offensive Player of the Year voting to Rodgers and winner, Cooper Kupp.

Brady announced his decision to leave the league in February without mentioning the words "retire" or "retirement" and without initially thanking the New England Patriots. On Wednesday, he told "The Dan Patrick Show" that while he was away, the hunger and drive to compete again for a Super Bowl came back.

"We had quite a bit of time together," he said of spending time with his family. "And I think mostly when I kind of told the team, look, like you know guys gotta make plans without me. And then (general manager) Jason (Licht) and Bruce (Arians) said just give it time, you know? I said, look, you know, I feel pretty strongly.

Then time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy. I mean, I think that's the reality. Forty-five years old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram, and I'm like, damn, maybe I should've stayed retired because he's a beast. But I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon. I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."