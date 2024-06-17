Expand / Collapse search
Horse Racing

Horse trainer mysteriously found dead off Greek island coast

Toby Sheets was the longtime assistant of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen

Scott Thompson
Published
Toby Sheets, a longtime horse trainer who worked alongside Hall of Famer trainer Steve Asmussen, was mysteriously found dead in Mathraki, a Greek island, on Sunday. 

"He did pass away in Greece," Greg Sheets, Toby’s cousin, told Thoroughbred Daily News. "As of right now, that’s all we know. The family is trying to figure out what happened."

Sheets was 55 years old. 

Steve Asmussen looks on track

Steve Asmussen, trainer of Track Phantom, looks on during morning workouts ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 02, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sheets’ death comes as Greek Islands have had multiple mysterious deaths in recent weeks. Seven total tourists have been found missing or dead this month alone, though most of them have been hikers. 

A heat wave could be the reason behind some of the deaths, as temperatures have hit 100 degrees in parts of the country. 

The cause of Sheets’ death was not disclosed. 

The island Sheets was on has a population of 100 people, and is west of Corfu, an island that attracts more tourists. Mathraki is only 1.2 square miles. 

Steve Asmussen smiles

Steve Asmussen, trainer of Track Phantom, walks the track during morning workouts ahead of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"Today was a part of our stable for many years, including our Belmont Stakes win with Creator, as well as his expert handling of Haynesfield among others," Asmussen said, via Thoroughbred Daily News. "He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends."

Sheets was first reported missing on Thursday and was last seen alive on Tuesday at a café with two other tourists, according to CBS. The two female tourists have since left the island. 

Horse rider's boot in stirrups

A general view of a horse racing boot is seen in  Race 4 James Squire during Winter Cup Day - Sydney Racing at Rosehill Gardens on June 15, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

"He was found in the surf on the beach at a spot which had already been searched, so it seems he was washed out of the sea in the past 24 hours," Mathraki Deputy Mayor Spyros Argyros told The New York Times. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.