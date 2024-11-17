NBA fines Hornets star LaMelo Ball $100K for anti-gay comment during postgame interview

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 by the NBA for an anti-gay comment he made during his postgame interview.

The Hornets upset the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-114, as Ball hit the game-winning free throws on Saturday.

But when he discussed that last play of the game, where teammate Grant Williams defended Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last-ditch effort for the win, Ball dropped an anti-gay comment during his explanation.

"We loaded up," Ball said, adding the phrase "no homo" with a lowered voice into the microphone before continuing to talk.

Ball finished the game with a team-high 26 points along with nine rebounds and six assists.

The NBA released a statement on Ball’s fine, saying he made "an offensive and derogatory comment" during his interview.

Ball has been having a career year so far this season, averaging close to 30 points per game (29.6) while dishing out 6.3 assists and hauling in 5.3 rebounds through 12 games.

The 2020 Rookie of the Year is hoping that this season is the one he can stay on the court full time; he has dealt with numerous injuries over the past three seasons.

In fact, Ball’s highest games played total since the 2022-2023 campaign is 36.

"He’s like the engine for us," Charles Lee, the Hornets’ head coach, said in October. "If we have a healthy LaMelo Ball, we’re going to do a lot of really good things because I know that he’s going to continue to grow, and he helps everyone around him continue to be better, too."

While Ball was fined, he isn’t expected to be suspended for his comments after Saturday’s win.

