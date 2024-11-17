Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Charlotte Hornets

NBA fines Hornets star LaMelo Ball $100K for anti-gay comment during postgame interview

Ball tries to lower his voice when he says it into microphone

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 17 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 by the NBA for an anti-gay comment he made during his postgame interview. 

The Hornets upset the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-114, as Ball hit the game-winning free throws on Saturday. 

But when he discussed that last play of the game, where teammate Grant Williams defended Giannis Antetokounmpo’s last-ditch effort for the win, Ball dropped an anti-gay comment during his explanation. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

LaMelo Ball shoots

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Delon Wright during the second half at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

"We loaded up," Ball said, adding the phrase "no homo" with a lowered voice into the microphone before continuing to talk. 

Ball finished the game with a team-high 26 points along with nine rebounds and six assists. 

BUCKS' DOC RIVERS UPSET OVER FOUL CALL ON GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO IN LOSS TO HORNETS

The NBA released a statement on Ball’s fine, saying he made "an offensive and derogatory comment" during his interview. 

Ball has been having a career year so far this season, averaging close to 30 points per game (29.6) while dishing out 6.3 assists and hauling in 5.3 rebounds through 12 games.

LaMelo Ball dribbles

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball drives to the basket while guarded by Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr. during the second half at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

The 2020 Rookie of the Year is hoping that this season is the one he can stay on the court full time; he has dealt with numerous injuries over the past three seasons. 

In fact, Ball’s highest games played total since the 2022-2023 campaign is 36. 

"He’s like the engine for us," Charles Lee, the Hornets’ head coach, said in October. "If we have a healthy LaMelo Ball, we’re going to do a lot of really good things because I know that he’s going to continue to grow, and he helps everyone around him continue to be better, too."

LaMelo Ball dribbles

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is shown during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While Ball was fined, he isn’t expected to be suspended for his comments after Saturday’s win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.