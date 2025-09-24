Hochul hears loud boos from Ryder Cup fans at Bethpage Black

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was booed while attending the Ryder Cup opening ceremonies on Wednesday at Bethpage Black on Long Island.

NBC broadcaster Carson Daly was announcing the guests in attendance for the ceremony.

As he revealed the Democratic governor was in attendance, loud boos were heard on the broadcast. The telecast showed some people around Hochul clapping as she waved an American flag.

One person was heard shouting, "Get outta here Kathy!"

She smiled through it, but the fans at the Ryder Cup made their voices heard.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, mocked Hochul on social media, calling the boos "brutal."

"BAD DAY FOR the WORST GOVERNOR IN AMERICA," Stefanik added.

Hochul’s attendance came two days before President Donald Trump will be in attendance for the start of the Ryder Cup between Team United States and Team Europe. Trump has golfed with players on both sides in recent years as he worked to try to repair the relationship between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Scottie Scheffler said Tuesday that Trump’s presence at the tournament is "important."

"To have the president here, it's been a tough few weeks for our country with some of the stuff that's been going on, and to have our president here and for us to represent the United States of America, albeit being in a golf tournament, is extremely important for us. And we're excited to be on home soil with the home crowd, and we're ready to get this tournament started," Scheffler said.

Scheffler also revealed he has spoken with Trump after some of his big victories on the course, praising him as someone who "loves the game of golf" and "treats people with the utmost respect."

"I get a call or a text from him sometimes after wins. He just loves the game of golf, and he's one of those guys when you're around him, he does such a good job of, like, feeding confidence into everybody around him," Scheffler said.

"That was one of the things I noticed a lot with the little bit of time I spent with him, is he treats everybody the same and treats people with the utmost respect. Whether you're the person serving us lunch or the caddie on the golf course or the guy who's the president of the club that we're at, he treats everybody like they're the greatest person in the world."

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said Trump would be at the first tee before the tournament officially gets underway.

