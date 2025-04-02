High school track athlete, 16, fatally stabbed at championship meet, officials say

A 16-year-old track athlete was killed during a championship meet Wednesday morning in Texas by a member of another team, officials said.

Frisco Police confirmed the student-athlete died "despite lifesaving measures." The suspect, 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, has been charged with first-degree murder.

A student from Frisco Memorial was the victim, according to local reports. Frisco Memorial Principal Brook Fesco wrote in an email obtained by Fox News Digital that Austin Metcalf, a junior at the school, had died Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. at Kuykendall Stadium at the University Interscholasic League's District 11-5A championship meet. Anthony attends Frisco Centennial, roughly 7 miles away from Frisco Memorial.

According to the Frisco Independent School District, the meet was suspended shortly after the incident. The ISD added that the stadium "was immediately secured, and students were released and sent back to their home campus on FISD buses with expediency."

In her email, Fesco said the school "will acknowledge Austin’s death during 2nd period and will offer support throughout the day," adding counselors would be available.

"As a parent, your guidance and support will be important in helping your child process grief. Talking about this together, face-to-face, will give you a chance to discuss how your family understands and copes with loss. You may also want to discuss with your child how to be a supportive friend to classmates," Fesco wrote. "This loss might remind your student of past losses as well. The most important thing you can do is provide your child a chance to be heard and to express their feelings."

"The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss and extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, students, and staff who are experiencing unimaginable pain," the department said in a statement. "The department is collaborating with the Frisco Independent School District and will continue to provide any support they need during this incredibly difficult time."

Metcalf, who also played football at the school, participated in both the boys shot put and discus events earlier in the day, with threw distances of 39 feet, 9¾ inches and 86 feet, 4 inches, respectively.

Anthony ran the boys' 100-meter dash in 12.38 seconds and was scheduled to compete in the long jump.

Eight schools competed at the meet, according to MileSplit.

