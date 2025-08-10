Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

Ex-MLB star opens up about Halle Berry divorce

David Justice opened up on the 'All the Smoke' podcast

Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 10

Former Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees star David Justice spoke out about his past relationship with actress Halle Berry.

Justice and Berry married in 1993 and got divorced more than four years later. Berry filed for divorce in April 1996, citing "irreconcilable differences." Justice then filed his own divorce papers two weeks later. It was made official in June 1997.

David Justice and Halle Berry

David Justice of the Braves and his wife, actress Halle Berry, at their home in 1994 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

The World Series champion appeared on Thursday’s edition of the "All the Smoke" podcast and talked about what led to their split.

"Because I was young and I had only, honestly, been in one relationship before her, my knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn’t vast," he said.

"So, I’m looking at my mom and I’m a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I’m thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean. Then I’m thinking, ‘OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?’"

In the mid to late 1990s, Berry had a contract with Revlon and had been in movies like "Boomerang," "Jungle Fever" and "The Last Boy Scout."

David Justice in the World Series

The Yankees' David Justice after hitting an RBI double against the Mets that tied the score during the third game of the World Series at Shea Stadium in New York on Oct. 24, 2000. (H. Darr Beiser/USA Today-USA Today Network)

"At that time, as a young guy, she don’t cook, don’t clean, don’t really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues," Justice added. "I’ll say this, we never had any issues about any women, other men."

Justice earned his first All-Star nod in 1993, following their marriage. He was an All-Star again in 1994 before the players went on strike. He joined the Cleveland Indians in 1997 and was later traded to the Yankees in 2000.

He said that the two "probably could have made it" if they went to therapy.

Fox News Digital reached out to Berry’s reps for comment.

David Justice at the HBCU Classic

American League manager David Justice in the dugout before the HBCU Classic against the National League at Truist Park in Atlanta, July 11, 2025. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

The Academy Award winner is dating musician Van Hunt.

Justice is married to businesswoman Rebecca Villalobos. The two have three children.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.