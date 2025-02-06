Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Philadelphia Eagles

Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis crowns 'prototype' Saquon Barkley as the 'best running back' in NFL

Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards in the regular season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik , Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Saquon Barkley is the 'best running back in the NFL,' Jerome Bettis says

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis has high praise for Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley before Super Bowl LIX.

NEW ORLEANS – Jerome Bettis might know a thing or two about success in the backfield.

A two-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl running back, and Super Bowl champion, Bettis was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Saquon Barkley is now well on his way to a gold jacket himself after becoming the ninth player to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, and because of that historic performance, Bettis said no one is ahead of Barkley at the moment.

"I think Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the NFL right now. He’s special," Bettis said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "He can do everything that you want a running back to do – catch it in the backfield, catch it deep, catch it in the flat, run for a first down, run for power, he can break it anywhere on the field. This guy is the ultimate running back. 

Saquon Barkley runs for touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

"He’s the prototype – if you draw up what a running back should be, it’s Saquon Barkley."

Barkley, of course, was drafted second overall by the New York Giants in 2018. After spending six seasons there, the new regime opted to let him go, and it's been a nightmare for Big Blue ever since.

To rub salt in the wound, Barkley will now suit up for the Birds in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The big game was once "bittersweet" for "The Bus" Shortly after winning his title, he lost his father at the age of 61 to a heart attack. Perhaps maybe the best moment of his life was almost immediately followed by the worst, but Bettis is now able to fully "understand the importance of this game" and take it all in.

NFL legend Jerome Bettis promotes heart health awareness Video

So, Bettis, like Barkley, is in New Orleans this year to spread awareness about heart health, teaming up with the CDC Foundation's "Live to the Beat" campaign in efforts to keep people from a life cut short like his dad.

Jerome Bettis

Running back Jerome Bettis #36 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the football against the Denver Broncos during the 1997 season AFC Championship game at Three Rivers Stadium on January 11, 1998 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  The Broncos defeated the Steelers 24-21. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"The whole idea is to get people to understand and see that heart health is important, and they can do small things to change what that heart health will be in the future," he said. "The quality of life, everything that goes with it. Small changes to your diet, taking a little bit of sugar out of that diet, working out, going for a walk on a daily basis, just small things that can really encourage heart health. 

"Looking at my mortality, I‘m 52, so I’m saying to myself I've got to make sure I’m doing some of those things that helps me so that I’m not a victim of a heart attack or high blood pressure, a stroke, those type of issues that come with poor heart health. I’m making sure people hear my story, and maybe they’re inspired to make a change."

NFL players don't go into the Hall of Fame representing a team like baseball players do, but if that were the case, it would be hard to argue that Barkley wouldn't have an Eagles helmet if they win this title, Bettis said.

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

"He’s done something no Eagle has ever done, run for 2,000 yards, and has a chance to give them another championship. He would be cemented in the legacy of the Philadelphia Eagles," he said. "If you talk about the history of the Eagles, you cannot not mention Saquon Barkley."

