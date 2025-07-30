Hall of Fame returner Devin Hester says he would've been 'first-ballot' with new NFL kickoff rules

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Devin Hester earned himself a gold Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket in a way no player ever has by primarily serving as a kick returner.

Hester holds the NFL record for most career combined kick return touchdowns (20) and punt return touchdowns (14). No other player has run back more than four punt returns in a single season, which Hester did in 2007.

So, when it comes to the league’s new kickoff rules, which have been heavily debated since their installment last season, Hester is someone whose opinion carries weight.

"I like the new kickoff rules," he told Fox News Digital after leading service members through USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp at the Chicago Bears’ complex this week. "I like them because I feel it gives the returner an opportunity to get his hands on the ball, and it also penalizes the kicking team. For me, it’s almost like you’re trying to find a way to bring the return game back where it used to be."

The Dynamic Kickoff Rule was seen throughout last season, and it’s back in 2025. The goal is to increase the number of kickoff returns by making them look more like scrimmage plays than kick returns.

For those unaware of the rule, the setup has completely changed from traditional kickoffs. The kicking team lines up on the receiving team’s 40-yard line, while the receiving team has a "setup zone" between the 30- and 35-yard lines.

The league has a "landing zone" between the 20-yard line and the receiving team’s goal line, and kicks landing there must be returned. And Hester enjoys seeing that players on both sides are not allowed to move until the return man touches the ball or the ball hits the turf in the landing zone.

"The lineup and how they have [players] 10 yards apart from each other, it’s something a lot of people have to get used to. Pretty much everybody in the league has to get used to it. I would love to be in that situation where I have guys 10 yards apart, and they can’t move until I touch the ball," Hester explained.

"As a returner, you find one hole, and you hit it. And there’s nobody else out there. I would love to play in this type of era and this type of return game."

Hester may be in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but he is envious players get this new kickoff rule.

"I would’ve been a first-ballot [Hall of Famer], no question, with these new rules, man," Hester said, laughing. "But, hey, it is what it is. I’m happy I made the Hall of Fame. For me, my return game got shot away because of the new rule and being able to kick the ball out of bounds and kicking touchbacks. Being able to have the opportunity, you didn’t even have to have a strong leg because they moved the ball up so far. You could have a decent leg and still kick touchbacks."

When Hester played, touchbacks went to the 20-yard line, which seemed like a no-brainer when facing him if the kicker had the leg to boot it out of the end zone. That moved to the 25-yard line in 2018, and the new kickoff rule has touchbacks starting at the 30-yard line.

In 2025, touchbacks on kickoffs will go to the 35-yard line, making it even more imperative for kickers to get that ball in the landing zone.

"It limited me, but now they’re forced to kick it. I salute them," Hester said of the league. "I’m glad they changed the rules because it gives guys the opportunity to get their hands on the ball."

SERVING THOSE WHO SERVE US

In Chicago, Hester took the field after the Bears had their latest training camp practice to put service members through a real-life combine thanks to USAA, the official Salute to Service partner of the NFL.

These boot camps feature drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate talent at the NFL Scouting Combine, including the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle and more.

These boot camps have been in place for years, but they now feature a live leaderboard to capture and monitor participants’ scores in real time, which Hester said added competitiveness.

"It was very exciting, and it was a unique situation being among these guys and seeing them have fun. At the end of the day, they all had fun and competed. So, it was a great cause for today," Hester said of the experience.

"I can relate to them because I have a couple cousins that are my age that were in these types of services. Just to pick those guys’ brains, their daily routine, and it’s similar to the stories my family members told me. Of course, my family members were true football fans, too, so they had the opportunity to pick my brain as well when it comes to football. We were just back and forth giving conversation, giving tips on daily routines and having a great time out there."

