Hailee Steinfeld roasts Bills' divisional rivals: 'Three sons'

It appears Hailee Steinfeld has fully ingratiated in football trash talk.

Steinfeld became engaged to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen late last year. And even though she’s rarely shown on television at games, it doesn’t mean she’s not invested in the NFL MVP’s or the team’s performance. She showed in a recent interview that she can dish out some banter.

The actress/singer played a game with WhoWhatWear and one of the questions was to name each of the teams in the AFC East.

"You got the Buffalo Bills and the Bills’ three sons," she said.

As of right now, Steinfeld was speaking the truth.

The Bills have won the AFC East in each season since 2020, which coincided with the year that Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen has come into his own since then as well. In 2019, the Bills were 23rd in points scored and 24th in yards gained. Since then, the team has not finished outside of the top 10 in either category.

The Bills, however, have yet to get to a Super Bowl in the Allen era. Buffalo lost in the AFC title game in 2020 and 2024. The team lost three consecutive times in the divisional round in between conference championship appearances.

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged in November. The two had been dating since 2023.