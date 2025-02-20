Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Hailee Steinfeld roasts Bills' divisional rivals: 'Three sons'

The Bills have won the AFC East each year since 2020

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Is the Super Bowl window open for Josh Allen, Bills? | The Facility Video

James Jones explains how the Super Bowl window is still open for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

It appears Hailee Steinfeld has fully ingratiated in football trash talk.

Steinfeld became engaged to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen late last year. And even though she’s rarely shown on television at games, it doesn’t mean she’s not invested in the NFL MVP’s or the team’s performance. She showed in a recent interview that she can dish out some banter.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen

Feb. 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The actress/singer played a game with WhoWhatWear and one of the questions was to name each of the teams in the AFC East.

"You got the Buffalo Bills and the Bills’ three sons," she said.

As of right now, Steinfeld was speaking the truth.

March 10, 2024, Los Angeles: Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

March 10, 2024, Los Angeles: Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Robert Hanashiro-USA Today)

The Bills have won the AFC East in each season since 2020, which coincided with the year that Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen has come into his own since then as well. In 2019, the Bills were 23rd in points scored and 24th in yards gained. Since then, the team has not finished outside of the top 10 in either category.

The Bills, however, have yet to get to a Super Bowl in the Allen era. Buffalo lost in the AFC title game in 2020 and 2024. The team lost three consecutive times in the divisional round in between conference championship appearances.

Josh Allen walks on field after loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) walks off the field after the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Allen and Steinfeld got engaged in November. The two had been dating since 2023.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.