Grant Napear opens up about 2020 firing on 'The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grant Napear, the former broadcaster for the Sacramento Kings fired for a post that said "All Lives Matter," joined "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" on Friday for an interview.

As Dan Zaksheske wrote on Thursday , Napear has finally landed another radio broadcasting job. He will host his own show on FOX Sports Radio station in Sacramento that will air on weekdays from 3-6 PST, starting on September 2nd.

Before this, he broadcast games for the Kings for 26 years, and was fired for this simple tweet he posted in 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Napear joined Travis and Sexton’s show and talked about his experience of getting fired. He mentioned that many people in his circle and within the industry privately spoke with him and voiced their support.

"Privately, people were outraged, they were blown away," Napear said. "I had some of the biggest names in the sportscasting industry reach out to me, talking about how they couldn’t believe it. They were telling me they were going to be nervous about saying something they shouldn’t or (that) it was going to be misconstrued."

NBA FREE AGENT MALIK BEASLEY EVICTED FROM DETROIT HOME AMID RENT LAWSUITS AS FBI GAMBLING PROBE LOOMS: REPORT

However, Napear said that he had no one come to his defense, because they were afraid of the repercussions of sticking up for someone who had said something deemed offensive.

"But what was amazing is, every single one of them said, ‘I would love to speak up for you publicly, but I can’t.’ They were too afraid. That’s what it was like. People were too afraid to speak out and come to my defense," Napear said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While that must have been disheartening (on top of the five-year wait to get a job back in the industry), justice has smiled on Napear and restored him back to doing what he loves. It’s good that this wrong - at least in part - has been rectified.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.