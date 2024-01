Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, thanked fans Sunday for showing up and supporting the team even as temperatures fell below zero against the Miami Dolphins.

Arrowhead Stadium was so cold that head coach Andy Reid’s mustache froze and Patrick Mahomes’ helmet cracked on a hit. Regardless, Chiefs fans packed the house to see Kansas City top the Dolphins 26-7.

"Playoff Victory Monday hits different," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram slideshow. "I’m always amazed by the @chiefs fan base. Chiefs Kingdom is so special. Thank you for showing up and braving the cold this weekend. You’re the real MVPs!"

It was one of the coldest games in NFL history as temps plunged to around minus 4 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill around minus 24.

"Guys came with that attitude, that mentality – we knew it was going to be cold," Mahomes said after the game. "All week we were preaching, ‘Let’s come in there with that fire and just get after it and see what happens.’"

He threw for 262 yards and connected with Rashee Rice eight times for 130 yards and a touchdown. Isiah Pacheco ran for 89 yards and a touchdown.

"Everybody was out there playing for each other," Rice said. "We just put the weather to the side and knew that our opponent didn't want to be out there just as much as we didn't, and we showed our love for the game."

Kansas City now hits the road to play the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.