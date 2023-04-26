Expand / Collapse search
Paige Spiranac seemingly praises LIV Golf in explicit shirt, later deletes video

LIV Golf had viral moment with Chase Koepka's hole-in-one

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
LIV Golf is known for the "Happy Gilmore"-type atmosphere it brings at its tournaments, and we saw one of those moments Sunday when Chase Koepka, the brother of four-time major champion Brooks, notched a hole-in-one at Adelaide in Australia.

Similar to Sam Ryder's ace at the rowdy 16th hole at the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open, beer cups, water bottles and plenty of other debris sprayed the tee box, and just about everyone went berserk.

The celebration caught the attention of none other than golf influencer Paige Spiranac, who loved what she saw.

Paige Spiranac in Los Angeles

Paige Spiranac attends the 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The social media sensation took to Twitter to silence the critics of the Saudi-backed tour and praised the league for its new flavor of normally reserved sport.

"It was electric, but what’s frustrating is all the takes I was seeing on social media," Spiranac said in a since-deleted video via the New York Post. "People were saying too much music, too much fun. When did too much fun become a bad thing?"

"They were like, ‘OK, now you’re an adult, you have responsibilities, a job you probably hate, you have to get married, have kids, financial burdens, and on top of that, no more fun.’ It’s ridiculous. Fun is allowed, and it should be encouraged, especially at sporting events. That’s why we go — to be entertained. And let’s be real, it’s golf, it’s not that serious. They are not saving lives or molding minds. They are chasing a ball around and hitting it with sticks, trying to get it into a hole," she said.

Chase Koepka celebrates hole-in-one

Chase Koepka celebrates a hole-in-one with his caddie on the 12th hole as they are showered with beer from the crowd during the LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Course in Adelaide, Australia, on Sunday. (Mark Brake/Getty Images)

"Whether you like LIV or hate LIV, you have to admit that event looked like so much fun, and all in all, it’s good for the game of golf."

Spiranac recorded the video in a shirt that read, "Not only am I funny (I have nice t--ies too)."

Arguably, one of the best accomplishments for LIV since its inception is the fact that three of its golfers finished in the top four of the Masters Tournament earlier this month. Brooks Koepka was the 54-hole leader and finished tied for second with Phil Mickelson, while Patrick Reed finished tied for fourth.

Paige Spiranac in Dubai in 2019

Paige Spiranac tees off from the first hole during Day 3 of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on May 3, 2019. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

LIV is in Singapore this week and will return to the U.S. on May 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Cedar Ridge Country Club.