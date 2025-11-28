Expand / Collapse search
Golf

Golf star hilariously awarded check for $0 after not cashing in at Skins Game return

It was the first Skins Game since 2008

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
The Skins Game returned Friday for the first time since 2008, and while there were big winners, there was one major loser.

Last held in 2008, the event featured four players from September's Ryder Cup: Keegan Bradley and Xander Schauffele from the United States, and Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry, the latter of whom clinched retention of the cup on the 18th hole at Bethpage Black.

Bradley was the big winner of the day, taking home $2.1 million, $900,000 of which coming on a birdie on the par-3 12th at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. That had been the largest prize ever in the Skins Game until Fleetwood racked up $1.25 million three holes later.

Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley

Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley shake hands following The Skins Game at Panther National on Nov. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bradley won 11 skins total, nine of them on two holes, while Fleetwood brought home $1.7 million in all. Lowry's winnings were significantly lower at $200,000, but Schauffele is going home empty-handed.

After the match, each of the golfers was awarded big checks for their winnings. Despite not winning a penny, Schauffele was not left out.

Xander Schauffele with check

Xander Schauffele of the United States is presented with a check for zero dollars following The Skins Game at Panther National on Nov. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The two-time major champion's check read "zero dollars." But he remained a good sport.

"This is actually the first check I've ever gotten," Schauffele said. "I'm gonna frame this in the living room.

"That's motivation. Probably the last Skins Game I ever play, to be honest."

Players started with $1 million. They had money deducted whenever someone else won a skin.

Xander Schauffele at Skins Games

Xander Schauffele of the United States is presented with a check for zero dollars following The Skins Game at Panther National on Nov. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Skins Game used to be a Thanksgiving weekend staple on television, held from 1983 to 2008 before the recent hiatus. Fred Couples won the event five times in his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

