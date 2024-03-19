Golf influencer Paige Spiranac talks what's 'real' after getting asked about teeth

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac held a question-and-answer forum on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday for her massive audience of more than 4 million followers.

One burning question Spiranac was asked whether "they" were real. Of course, asking about Spiranac’s pearly white teeth. The questioner was interested in whether some of her teeth were caps or veneers.

"Some things are real, and some things are not real on me," she explained. "So, these two teeth are actually caps. My teeth just didn’t grow properly, and so I had to get caps on these two teeth.

"So, no. Not everything is real."

Spiranac touched on a number of topics during the Q&A, including how she got her start as an influencer and, in turn, veering off course of the professional golf path.

"A big debate if it’s actually about the golf or not," Spiranac started. "But how it all started was crazy. I was in college. Someone wrote an article about me. The article ended up going viral. I went from like having 500 followers to 100,000 followers overnight. And, the rest is history."

Spiranac has touched on her backstory in the past.

She was a star golfer at San Diego State back in her collegiate years. In her senior season in 2014-15, she helped the Aztecs to a Mountain West Championship.

She first attended Arizona State during the 2011-12 season but transferred to San Diego State for her sophomore year. With the Aztecs, she earned a First-Team All-Mountain West selection and finished in the top 10 at the Mountain West Championship in 2014.

In November, she said she never made it to the LPGA Tour.

"People don’t realize how much goes into playing pro golf. It’s a mental, physical and financial grind," she wrote on Instagram at the time.