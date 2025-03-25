Glenn Jacobs, WWE legend and Tennessee mayor, willing to do 'anything' for charity wrestling match vs Tim Walz

Glenn Jacobs, the former WWE legend known as Kane who is now serving as mayor of Tennessee, said Tuesday he’s willing to agree to a stipulation to make a pro wrestling-style match against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz happen.

Jacobs, the mayor of Knox County, explained more about his idea for the match in an appearance on OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show." It came after Walz claimed on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast he could kick the butts of most President Donald Trump supporters.

"You know, obviously, my first reaction when I saw what he said was, ‘You gotta be kidding me man, Tim Walz is saying that?’ Then I thought to myself, ‘Wait a second, this could be really cool.’ We could have a charity wrestling match, have some fun, and the proceeds would go to a good cause.

"We would split the gate 50/50 between my chosen organization and his chosen organization. I’m not going to hurt him, I promise. I was the consummate professional, ask anybody I worked with. I make it look good, but I didn’t hurt people. I pride myself on that. And I’m willing to agree to a stipulation. If I have to wrestle with one hand tied behind my back or wear a blindfold or whatever, I’ll do anything to get him in the ring."

Jacobs said he believes that Walz would have fun and that the two could maybe even become friends after stepping out of the squared circle.

"And what he is going to find is actually fun, and I think afterward we could be friends. We’d disagree on politics, but I think that we could be friends and we’d have newfound respect for each other."

Jacobs backed Trump during the 2024 presidential election. Walz was tapped as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, but the two fell short of Trump and JD Vance.