Glenn Jacobs, WWE legend and Tennessee mayor, willing to do 'anything' for charity wrestling match vs Tim Walz

Walz recently said he could kick the butts of Trump supporters

Ryan Gaydos
Glenn Jacobs, the former WWE legend known as Kane who is now serving as mayor of Tennessee, said Tuesday he’s willing to agree to a stipulation to make a pro wrestling-style match against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz happen.

Jacobs, the mayor of Knox County, explained more about his idea for the match in an appearance on OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show." It came after Walz claimed on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast he could kick the butts of most President Donald Trump supporters.

Glenn Jacobs in 2025

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs (Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"You know, obviously, my first reaction when I saw what he said was, ‘You gotta be kidding me man, Tim Walz is saying that?’ Then I thought to myself, ‘Wait a second, this could be really cool.’ We could have a charity wrestling match, have some fun, and the proceeds would go to a good cause. 

"We would split the gate 50/50 between my chosen organization and his chosen organization. I’m not going to hurt him, I promise. I was the consummate professional, ask anybody I worked with. I make it look good, but I didn’t hurt people. I pride myself on that. And I’m willing to agree to a stipulation. If I have to wrestle with one hand tied behind my back or wear a blindfold or whatever, I’ll do anything to get him in the ring."

Tim Walz in August 2024

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jacobs said he believes that Walz would have fun and that the two could maybe even become friends after stepping out of the squared circle.

"And what he is going to find is actually fun, and I think afterward we could be friends. We’d disagree on politics, but I think that we could be friends and we’d have newfound respect for each other."

Kane in 2012

Kane takes down two top stars during a WWE Raw event on February 27, 2012. (Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jacobs backed Trump during the 2024 presidential election. Walz was tapped as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, but the two fell short of Trump and JD Vance.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.