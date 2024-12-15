Gleaton Jones, former Georgia running back national champion, dead at 21

Gleaton Jones, a former Georgia Bulldogs running back who was on the 2021 national championship team, died following injuries he suffered in a car crash last week. He was 21.

Jones was on a hunting trip in Florida when he was involved in a car crash, according to the University of Georgia’s student newspaper The Red & Black. He suffered a brain injury in the wreck and was placed in the ICU at a Florida hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Gleaton lived life to the fullest and emoted joy and enthusiasm in every endeavor," an obituary for Jones read. "For such a tender age, he created a full life for himself, and for others, by investing deeply in his family, friends, fraternity, and service to others through his growing faith. Known by his closest friends as ‘Gleat,’ he was described as simply joyful and magnetic.

"There was no room big enough that his bright light was unable to fill. By all accounts, he was well-liked, popular, and charming, but even more so, humble, kind, empathetic, and personable – making his friends feel loved and important. His light-heartedness and joyful disposition could lift others to happiness, and his listening skills often gave peace of mind and encouragement."

ASHTON JEANTY PREPARED HEISMAN ACCEPTANCE SPEECH HE'LL NEVER GET TO DELIVER AFTER LOSING TO TRAVIS HUNTER

Jones attended Deerfield-Windsor School in Georgia before he committed to the Bulldogs. He was a three-sport athlete at the school and chose to play football.

He was only with the Bulldogs for the lone season.

"There are so many blessings to be thankful for in the multitude of love, support, and prayers given to Gleaton’s family and to all that loved him," the obituary continued. "Truly, your prayers have shouldered their burdens that were too much to endure alone.

"The Albany community, the Deerfield-Windsor School community, and the families and members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity have poured so much love and encouragement into their lives, and they are forever grateful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A memorial service for Jones will be held Monday afternoon at Wynfield Plantation.