Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs

Gleaton Jones, former Georgia running back national champion, dead at 21

Jones played for Georgia for the 1 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gleaton Jones, a former Georgia Bulldogs running back who was on the 2021 national championship team, died following injuries he suffered in a car crash last week. He was 21.

Jones was on a hunting trip in Florida when he was involved in a car crash, according to the University of Georgia’s student newspaper The Red & Black. He suffered a brain injury in the wreck and was placed in the ICU at a Florida hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia Bulldogs helmets

Georgia Bulldogs helmets lined up during the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Dec. 30, 2023. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA Today Sports)

"Gleaton lived life to the fullest and emoted joy and enthusiasm in every endeavor," an obituary for Jones read. "For such a tender age, he created a full life for himself, and for others, by investing deeply in his family, friends, fraternity, and service to others through his growing faith. Known by his closest friends as ‘Gleat,’ he was described as simply joyful and magnetic. 

"There was no room big enough that his bright light was unable to fill. By all accounts, he was well-liked, popular, and charming, but even more so, humble, kind, empathetic, and personable – making his friends feel loved and important. His light-heartedness and joyful disposition could lift others to happiness, and his listening skills often gave peace of mind and encouragement."

ASHTON JEANTY PREPARED HEISMAN ACCEPTANCE SPEECH HE'LL NEVER GET TO DELIVER AFTER LOSING TO TRAVIS HUNTER

Jones attended Deerfield-Windsor School in Georgia before he committed to the Bulldogs. He was a three-sport athlete at the school and chose to play football.

He was only with the Bulldogs for the lone season.

"There are so many blessings to be thankful for in the multitude of love, support, and prayers given to Gleaton’s family and to all that loved him," the obituary continued. "Truly, your prayers have shouldered their burdens that were too much to endure alone. 

"The Albany community, the Deerfield-Windsor School community, and the families and members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity have poured so much love and encouragement into their lives, and they are forever grateful."

Georgia Bulldogs helmet in LA

A Georgia Bulldogs helmet at the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Jan. 9. 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A memorial service for Jones will be held Monday afternoon at Wynfield Plantation.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.