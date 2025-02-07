Giants great Victor Cruz speaks highly of Saquon Barkley's drive for greatness despite being on Eagles

New York Giants great and Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz has to give credit where credit is due – even if it means to someone wearing a green uniform.

"Obviously, it’s very hard for me to root for anything in green on an NFL football field," Cruz told Fox News Digital on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Of course, Cruz is referring to the Philadelphia Eagles, who will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the "Big Game."

But there’s one player that Cruz can’t help but give props to, and that’s Saquon Barkley. He’s someone who left the Giants to head south to a division rival, and though he’s no longer on the team, his best career season to date in his first year in Philadelphia has led Barkley’s name to continuously be tied to the Giants.

Barkley said this week in New Orleans that all the Giants talk, whether it’s trolling or not, is starting to get played out.

Cruz obviously wishes Barkley were still wearing blue, but he knows that Barkley’s chase for greatness blocks out any outside noise.

"I think it’s just a testament to who he is and his character," Cruz said while highlighting his partnership with Captain Morgan. "Ever since I met the guy, he’s been just the same. Just focused on being the best possible running back, the best person that he could be out there on that football field, because he knows if he does well out there, the legacy will take care of itself. He’s a firm believer in that, and I think he does a phenomenal job of being a phenomenal teammate and even better person."

Barkley has been a difference-maker for the Eagles all season, and the team and its fan base all hope that remains the case for one more game, as the NFL’s leading rusher with over 2,000 yards needs to play well on Sunday to set the tone against the Chiefs.

Now, while Cruz may be giving his flowers to a former Giant like himself, that doesn’t mean he wants to see the Eagles lifting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the day.

"Is there a way that Saquon can win, but the Eagles lose? Is that possible? That’s not possible," Cruz said, jokingly. "So, yeah, I’m rooting for the legacy. I’m rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. I just want to see if they can do it.

"I want Saquon to perform well, but I’m rooting for the guys in red to see if they can complete the trifecta and do something we haven’t seen before."

TURNING BOURBON STREET INTO "RUM STREET"

Cruz is helping Captain Morgan throw one of the biggest parties for Super Bowl week in New Orleans, as the ultimate ‘Rum Street’ celebration begins on Saturday with a party that includes a performance from none other than T-Pain.

"Having T-Pain on Rum Street is going to be pretty insane and pretty intense, so I’m excited for that," Cruz said. "I’ve been a T-Pain fan for years, and obviously, giving back to the fans. That’s always a big deal for myself, and Captain Morgan feels the same way. It’s just always dope to give back to the fans. They’re the real star in all of this."

"Rum Street" will also be a way to toast all fans, as they will get handed $10 in "Captain’s Cash" to spend at their favorite bar on Bourbon Street during the week. Captain Morgan slapped QR codes throughout the city, and fans can just scan and get their $10 to use as they please.

"It just goes hand in hand when you’re in a city like New Orleans, and you got Captain Morgan, the official rum of the NFL. So, having parties with them and having their energy down here just makes sense," Cruz said.

