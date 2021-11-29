Giants troll Eagles fans with 'Always Sunny in Philadelphia' theme song after loss

The New York Giants got a much-needed win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and didn't hesitate to take an opportunity to troll their division rivals.

The Giants defense stepped up to stop second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts with three interceptions and four forced turnovers, and held Philadelphia to a season-low in points in the 13-7 beating.

While running back Saquon Barkley was being interviewed on the field, Eagles fans were subjected to the "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" theme song playing in the background at MetLife Stadium.

Social media users took joy in the Giants' "savage" troll.

Sunday’s game was the first for the Giants' offense since the firing of coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday. With former Browns coach and senior assistant Freddie Kitchens calling the plays, the offense was held to 264 yards but had the ball 32:02, and did just enough.

The Giants improved to 4-7 and kept their playoff hopes alive for another week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.