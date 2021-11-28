Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Giants
Published

Giants' Joe Judge wanted Jason Garrett gone last season, more changes to come: reports

Garrett was fired last week, one day after suffering a 30-10 loss to the Buccaneers and dropping to a 3-7 record

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Giants' firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was long overdue and, according to reports, the team is expecting more turnover this season. 

Sources told CBS Sports that Joe Judge had contemplated firing the former Dallas Cowboys head coach just months into last season, despite strong support from ownership. 

Judge was reportedly displeased with offensive play in November of last year, eventually leading to the firing of offensive line coach Marc Colombo and Garrett was reportedly expected to go soon after. 

JASON GARRETT’S PLAN FOR SUCCESS FALLS FLAT: ‘EXPECTATIONS FOR OUR OFFENSE WERE MUCH GREATER THAN OUR RESULTS’ 

"It was already bad between them then," one source told the outlet. 

Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.

Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Garrett was fired last week, one day after suffering a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and dropping to a 3-7 record and following a 6-10 finish last year. 

"One of the things that motivated me to accept this position was the opportunity to help rebuild the Giants into a contending team," he said in a statement. "We knew there would be many challenges. My expectations for our offense were much greater than our results have been and I accept full responsibility for that." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 11, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. 

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on Oct. 11, 2020, in Arlington, Texas.  (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As the Giants' woes continue, sources say more changes are coming. 

The NFL Network reported Sunday that general manager David Gettleman is unlikely to return next season and may end up retiring. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A notable replacement for Gettleman could be VP of football operations and assistant GM Kevin Abrams. 

Giants head coach Joe Judge watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Giants head coach Joe Judge watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Giants are facing a difficult but not impossible road to the playoffs. Sources told the New York Post. that Freddie Kitchens is expected to handle game-day play-calling and with a more aggressive style, receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are expected to see more action.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com