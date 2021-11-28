Giants' Joe Judge wanted Jason Garrett gone last season, more changes to come: reports

The New York Giants' firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was long overdue and, according to reports, the team is expecting more turnover this season.

Sources told CBS Sports that Joe Judge had contemplated firing the former Dallas Cowboys head coach just months into last season, despite strong support from ownership.

Judge was reportedly displeased with offensive play in November of last year, eventually leading to the firing of offensive line coach Marc Colombo and Garrett was reportedly expected to go soon after.

JASON GARRETT’S PLAN FOR SUCCESS FALLS FLAT: ‘EXPECTATIONS FOR OUR OFFENSE WERE MUCH GREATER THAN OUR RESULTS’

"It was already bad between them then," one source told the outlet.

Garrett was fired last week, one day after suffering a 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and dropping to a 3-7 record and following a 6-10 finish last year.

"One of the things that motivated me to accept this position was the opportunity to help rebuild the Giants into a contending team," he said in a statement. "We knew there would be many challenges. My expectations for our offense were much greater than our results have been and I accept full responsibility for that."

As the Giants' woes continue, sources say more changes are coming.

The NFL Network reported Sunday that general manager David Gettleman is unlikely to return next season and may end up retiring.

A notable replacement for Gettleman could be VP of football operations and assistant GM Kevin Abrams.