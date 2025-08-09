Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants’ Russell Wilson slated to start in preseason matchup vs Bills: report

Wilson signed a one-year contract with the team in the offseason

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
The New York Giants will reportedly start Russell Wilson in the team’s first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. 

It is not known how long Wilson will play, but rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is also expected to play extended minutes, according to NorthJersey.com and The Record’s report. 

Wilson, 36, signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the team in the offseason and was named the starting quarterback when training camp began in July. 

Russell Wilson in action

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes the ball during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a 6-5 record in 11 games with them. The 10-time Pro Bowler completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

Wilson was not the only quarterback the Giants signed in free agency, as the team also brought in Jameis Winston on a two-year contract. It is unclear how much playing time Winston will receive against the Bills, with Wilson and Dart expected to receive most of the snaps with the first and second teams. 

Winston and Dart have competed for the backup quarterback job throughout training camp, and that competition will continue on Saturday.

Russell Wilson reacts

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) reacts during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Winston played in 12 games with the Cleveland Browns last year, including seven starts, and completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. 

Throughout his 10-year career, Winston has not been afraid to put the ball into danger, as he has 154 career touchdowns and 111 career interceptions.

Dart, last season with Ole Miss, led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3%) and (4,279) yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. 

Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) reacts with Russell Wilson in front of Jaxson Dart (6) during Back Together Weekend at the team's NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The Giants gave up their 2025 second-round pick (No. 34 overall), their 2025 third-round pick (No. 99 overall) and their 2026 third-round pick in exchange for the Houston Texans' No. 25 overall pick to select Dart. 

The preseason will be especially important for Dart’s development, because if Wilson plays well, Dart might not receive any playing time during the regular season. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.