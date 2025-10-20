Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey makes NFL history after booming 61-yard field goal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finding a consistent kicker in the NFL is a luxury – just ask the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys found a gem in Brandon Aubrey and the third-year NFL player made history in the team’s win against the Washington Commanders.

Aubrey nailed a 61-yard field goal in the second quarter of the 44-22 victory. It was the fifth field goal of his career that he’s made from at least 60 yards out. CBS Sports noted that Aubrey became the first kicker to achieve the feat in NFL history.

"It's going to be a living record with kickers getting better and better every year. It's going to be tough to hold on to that one with just five," he told reporters after the game. "It feels good.

"It feels like I've set myself apart with a particular set of skills, I guess, that are hard to replicate, so I just want to keep showing that every week."

Aubrey is 15-of-15 on field goal attempts this season.

The Cowboys signed Aubrey before the start of the 2023 season after he made a name for himself in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Aubrey, who went to school at Notre Dame, didn’t initially play football at all. He was a soccer standout for the Fighting Irish before trying his hand at the pro level with Toronto FC. He also played for Bethlehem Steel FC of the United Soccer League.

He has since turned into one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers and his reliability from long range is forcing other teams to up the ante when it comes to their kicking situations.