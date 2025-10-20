Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey makes NFL history after booming 61-yard field goal

Aubrey joined the Cowboys in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 🏆 Week 7 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE Video

Tom Brady awards Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott with the LFG Player of the Game after his big performance against the Washington Commanders.

Finding a consistent kicker in the NFL is a luxury – just ask the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys found a gem in Brandon Aubrey and the third-year NFL player made history in the team’s win against the Washington Commanders.

Brandon Aubrey celebrates with his teammates

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) celebrates after making field goal against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Aubrey nailed a 61-yard field goal in the second quarter of the 44-22 victory. It was the fifth field goal of his career that he’s made from at least 60 yards out. CBS Sports noted that Aubrey became the first kicker to achieve the feat in NFL history.

"It's going to be a living record with kickers getting better and better every year. It's going to be tough to hold on to that one with just five," he told reporters after the game. "It feels good. 

"It feels like I've set myself apart with a particular set of skills, I guess, that are hard to replicate, so I just want to keep showing that every week."

Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images)

Aubrey is 15-of-15 on field goal attempts this season.

The Cowboys signed Aubrey before the start of the 2023 season after he made a name for himself in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Aubrey, who went to school at Notre Dame, didn’t initially play football at all. He was a soccer standout for the Fighting Irish before trying his hand at the pro level with Toronto FC. He also played for Bethlehem Steel FC of the United Soccer League.

Brandon Aubrey talks to Graham Gano

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) with New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) after the game at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

He has since turned into one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers and his reliability from long range is forcing other teams to up the ante when it comes to their kicking situations.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

