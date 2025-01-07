Giants legend Eli Manning backs team's decision to stick with Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen despite woeful season

While most fans may not agree with the New York Giants’ decision to stick with head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen following another disappointing season, the announcement was met with praise by one of the organization’s greats.

Former quarterback Eli Manning said in an interview with USA Today on Monday that Giants co-owner John Mara made "the right decision" in maintaining the organization’s leadership despite the 3-14 record because he believes the vicious coaching cycle can often work against a team.

"You've got to have that continuity," Manning said. "To change things up has not worked. It has not worked for the Giants these last 10 years of changing every two or three years.

"I think Brian Daboll has showed that he has won, two years ago in the playoffs. So I think the opportunity for them to go in, they've got to figure out the quarterback situation this year, but they have talent," he continued.

"They have guys around that are playing at a high level. It's just building that great team culture. That just takes time, and I think it's the right move to give him that time to do that."

Mara released a statement Monday acknowledging that the season was "disappointing," but added that he remains "confident" in Schoen and Daboll.

"Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team. We look forward to the future and achieving the results we all desire."

Speaking to reporters from the practice facility on Monday, Mara expressed his desire for the two to turn things around quickly.

"It better not take too long," he said, "because I’ve just about run out of patience."

There was little that went right for the Giants this season which was highlighted by their struggles with the quarterback position. After releasing Daniel Jones and failing to find consistency in their current quarterback room, Mara said it will be their top priority in the offseason.

"That's obviously the number one issue for us going into this offseason, is to find our quarterback of the future," he said. "Whether that be via the draft or acquiring a veteran, it's going to be up to [Schoen and Daboll] to decide, ultimately."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.