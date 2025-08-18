Giants' Jung Hoo Lee makes 'catch of the decade' in win over Rays

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The San Francisco Giants may have fallen out of the race for the National League West division crown but Jung Hoo Lee put a smile on fans’ faces during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Lee was in center field when he tracked a ball hit by Yandy Diaz. The ball drifted toward the warning crack in right-center when Lee slid to try to make the dive. The ball appeared to careen off the glove and in between his legs.

Somehow, Lee was able to hold onto the ball in the awkward position for the out.

"I don't care what anybody says. That's the catch of the decade. Not of the year, not of the day, not of the week, not of the homestand. The decade," NBC Sports Bay Area commentator Duane Kuiper said.

Kuiper’s partner, Mike Krukow, agreed.

San Francisco won the game, 7-1, and Lee’s play was all the rage in the baseball world.

"The wind was pretty heavy, and the ball was reaching out a lot, so I went for the slide," he told reporters via an interpreter after the game, according to MLB.com. "I did catch it, but I felt like it was going under my body, starting from the chest. It was a funny catch, for sure."

Giants manager Bob Melvin said he was worried Lee may have been hurt on the play.

"I thought he just went down," he said. "I was worried that he may have hurt something like his ankle. I wasn’t really sure because he was down for a while. The replay took a while, but our people were talking about it and realized he caught it between his knees. Pretty good. Haven’t seen that one before."

Lee is in his second season with the Giants. He’s hitting .260 with six homers and 46 RBI. He was 1-for-4 with a double in the win over the Rays.