Giants coach Joe Judge to 'assess everything' after poor offensive display vs. Bucs

New York Giants coach Joe Judge was unhappy with the offense after Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and put the onus squarely on his coaching staff.

In a season-low 24 minutes of possession, the Giants scored 10 points on 54 plays and tallied only 215 yards of total offense. The team managed to pick up 15 first downs.

Daniel Jones was 23-for-38 with 167 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Saquon Barkley in his return from injury rushed for 25 yards on six carries. Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney led the team with seven catches for 40 yards. Meanwhile, prized free-agent signing Kenny Golladay only got two targets during the game and the team ran the ball a total of 13 times.

"We have got to do a better job scoring points – I know that sounds pretty obvious and to the point with it, but I’m going to keep it very blunt on that right there. We have to do a better job of putting our players in a position to make plays. We have too many good players and we have to put them in a better position to capitalize, that’s it," Judge told reporters after the game.

"We have to make sure we sit down tomorrow as a coaching staff and understand how we have to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays. So, in reference to any body language or anything at the end of the game, I’ll handle the corrections we have to make. But as a player, there are some things I would be frustrated about as well."

Judge didn’t exactly give the biggest vote of confidence to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

"I have faith in all the people on our team: players, coaches, everything. But look, we’ll assess everything as a team and make any move we need to going forward," Judge said, adding he wasn’t going to "read too far into" whether he’d remove Garrett from the coaching staff.

The Buccaneers won the game 30-10. They dropped 402 yards of total offense on the Giants' defense and dropped the Giants to 3-7.

New York is on the verge of another losing season. Since the 2018 season, New York has gone through two coaches and has made no playoff appearances. The team has only one playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012 and only two winning seasons.