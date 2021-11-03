Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco Giants
Published

Giants' Buster Posey expected to announce retirement: reports

Posey was a key piece for the Giants during their franchise-record 107-win season, and San Francisco won its first National League West title since 2012

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Buster Posey era in San Francisco is reportedly coming to an end.

The longtime Giants catcher plans to announce his retirement on Thursday, according to multiple reports. San Francisco said last month that it would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 MLB season, but Posey, a seven-time All-Star, says he’s ready to spend more time with his family.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey wipes sweat from his forehead during the first inning of a 2020 spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey wipes sweat from his forehead during the first inning of a 2020 spring training game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

The Athletic first reported Posey's pending retirement.

"I'm definitely just going to take some time with my wife, talk with her, be able to be a full-time dad of four kids for the first time in a while," Posey said during the postseason. "Yeah, just kind of take it slow and see how things progress."

CHAMPION BRAVES PLAN 2-PART PARADE CELEBRATING PAST, PRESENT

San Francisco Giant Buster Posey jokes with teammates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during a September 2016 game in San Francisco. 

San Francisco Giant Buster Posey jokes with teammates in the dugout after his two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during a September 2016 game in San Francisco.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Posey, 34, didn’t play in the coronavirus-shortened season in 2020 because he had to take care of his prematurely born adopted twin girls. Posey and his wife, Kristen, also have twins Lee and Addison, who just turned 10.

Posey was a key piece for the Giants during their franchise-record 107-win season, and San Francisco won its first National League West title since 2012. Posey had a .304 batting average with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs.

San Francisco Giant Buster Posey (28) is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson (00) after beating a throw to first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 11th inning of a game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in San Francisco. 

San Francisco Giant Buster Posey (28) is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson (00) after beating a throw to first base against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 11th inning of a game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in San Francisco.  (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants selected Posey with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft. In 12 seasons with the team, Posey won three World Series championships, and he earned the National League MVP in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com