Alabama AD suggests forfeits for home team if their fans storm court or field after big wins

Fans have mixed it up with players in recent years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne floated a possible idea on how to stop students and fans from storming the court after major wins.

Students and fans celebrate big wins, usually in football or basketball, by going onto the court or field to celebrate. At its most extreme, fans tear down goalposts and remove them from the field. There is also an ugly side in which fans and players get into a fracas as well.

Tennessee fans run onto the field

A fan runs onto the field after Tennessee defeated Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Byrne said there is a way to stop it altogether.

"I think from a safety standpoint, keeping people off the fields and courts is a good thing for everybody involved," he told ESPN. "If we said that the home team, if they storm the field or the court, they’re going to lose the game right then and there, that will stop it."

Byrne said he is OK with the criticism he is opening himself up to and is willing to listen to better ideas.

Right now, some conferences fine schools over the celebrations. The SEC has a fine structure for court and field storming. A school is fined $100,000 for the first incident, $250,000 for the second and $500,000 for the third.

Ducks fans

Oregon Ducks fans run on the field to celebrate their 32-31 win over Ohio State Buckeyes during the NCAA football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Oct. 12, 2024. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"I think that's a tough proposition," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN of Byrne’s proposal. "I do think there's more than Greg in this league who feel that way, though."

In recent years, the storming has led to incidents with fans.

Former Alabama tight end Jermaine Burton struck a woman who was a fan of Tennessee after the Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide two years ago. Former Duke men’s basketball star Kyle Filipowski also got involved in a fracas with fans after the Blue Devils lost a game to Wake Forest.

Greg Byrne at Tennessee

Alabama athletic Greg Byrne makes his way through the crowd after an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

College sports appear to still be grappling with how to handle the situation.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.