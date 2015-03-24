Georgia tailback Todd Gurley has successful surgery to repair torn ACL in left knee

Georgia says tailback Todd Gurley has had successful surgery to reconstruct the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson says Gurley started rehabilitation on Wednesday following Tuesday's surgery.

Gurley, a junior, suffered the season-ending injury in a win over Auburn on Nov. 15. Freshman Nick Chubb has taken over the starting role for No. 8 Georgia, which faces No. 16 Georgia Tech on Saturday in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Before the injury, Gurley passed Garrison Hearst for second place on Georgia's career rushing list, behind Herschel Walker.