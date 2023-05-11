Georgia football's Jamaal Jarrett issues apology after saying racially insensitive remark during NFL Draft

University of Georgia Bulldogs freshman lineman Jamaal Jarrett is feeling remorse for his racially insensitive comment made on his Instagram Live last month during the NFL Draft.

Jarrett was hoping the Atlanta Falcons selected Georgia star Jalen Carter with the No. 8 overall pick, and as an Asian man walked to the podium to reveal the pick, he blurted out a remark that had many in a stir.

"Jalen Carter, come on Asian. Ching chong," Jarrett said.

Jarrett, a four-star recruit who committed to Georgia as a defensive tackle, released a statement on Twitter not only apologizing but wanting to make an effort in the Asian American/Pacific Islander community moving forward.

"Recently I made racially insensitive remarks on my social media platform," Jarrett began. "I feel ashamed by my actions that have caused tremendous hurt and pain, especially to those in the AAPI community, and I truly do apologize. I did not mean any hate or harm towards anyone."

"Over the past several days I have learned more about the AAPI community and the increased hate crimes that have been directed towards members of the community. I have come to understand more clearly where I messed up and why this behavior was wrong. The type of language I used is harmful, and there is no place for it anywhere," he wrote.

"I want to grow from this situation and make a more positive impact in the community. I am committed to representing myself better and showing that I am not the kind of person to make hurtful remarks. I cannot change the mistake that I made, but I can control what I do and say in the future and use this as an opportunity for growth," Jarrett continued.

"As we celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, I plan to contribute learning and talking with students and others on our campus and in Athens to learn how I can support the AAPI community. I promise I will learn from this mistake and do better."

Jarrett is a product of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina, and was selected to the All-American Bowl in his senior year.

Jarrett was ranked the No. 172 prospect nationally in the Class of 2023 and the 23rd-ranked defensive lineman prospect.

He had 63 total tackles in his senior year this past year with 18 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, an interception and one sack.