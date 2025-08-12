Expand / Collapse search
Gaudreau brothers' widows speak out in emotional interview nearly one year after tragic deaths

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, said, 'Our kids didn't deserve this'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The widows of hockey playing brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau had an emotional interview discussing the tragic deaths of their husbands almost one year after they were killed by an alleged drunk driver. 

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of NHL star Johnny, and Madeline Gaudreau, the widow of Matthew, sat down with ABC News, where they revealed their final messages to their loved ones at the funeral last September. 

"Our kids didn’t deserve this," Meredith said as tears fell down her face. "John and Matty didn’t even deserve that, especially the way it happened. There is no healing when you didn’t get a goodbye. It keeps me up at night."

Gaudreau family at funeral

Meredith Gaudreau with her kids, Noa and Johnny, arrives at St. Mary Magdalen Parish for the funeral service of her husband, Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau, and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau. The brothers died after being hit by a drunk driver while riding bicycles on Aug. 29. (Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

Meredith was pregnant with their third child when Johnny and Matthew were killed. She promised to take care of their children — daughter Noa, and sons Johnny and Carter, the latter of which born in April 2025 — during her final farewell to her husband at his funeral. 

She also "thanks him for such a great life," she told ABC News.

Meredith announced during her eulogy at the funeral that she was expecting their third child, who was born on April 1.

Madeline was also pregnant with her and Matthew’s first child, who was named Tripp Matthew. He was born in December 2024, three months after the tragic death. 

"I can’t even remember. Maybe I was four months pregnant at the time," Madeline said. "Tripp was kicking a lot, so I just held Matt’s hand on my belly for Tripp. I didn’t want to say goodbye to either of them because I know I will see them again one day."

Meredith recalled the last time she saw Johnny as well. 

Meredith Gaudreau enters stadium with son

Meredith Gaudreau walks toward the stadium prior to the 2025 NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings on March 01, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.  (Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

"He kissed all of us goodbye — just in the driveway at his parents’ house, and that was the last time I saw him," she said. 

Johnny was 31 years old, and Matthew was 28 when they died while riding bikes on a road in Salem County, New Jersey. It was the day before their sister, Katie, was supposed to be married on Aug. 29, 2024.

Sean Higgins is the man charged in the deaths of the brothers. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident. 

Police noted that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087, above New Jersey’s legal limit to drive, and he failed a field sobriety test. Police also said Higgins was driving aggressively, which included speeding up to drive around multiple vehicles, when he hit the brothers.

Meredith Gaudreau on ice with daughter, Noa

Meredith Gaudreau holds her daughter, Noa, during a remembrance ceremony for her husband, former Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, prior to the start of the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on October 15, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed when hit by a suspected drunk driver on August 29, 2024. (Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images)

In April, a judge dismissed the defense’s contention that the brothers’ own drinking contributed to their deaths. Superior Court Judge Michael Silvanio made the ruling after two hours of arguments were heard, ultimately deciding all charges against Higgins would be upheld. 

Higgins, 44, turned down the prosecution’s offer of 35 years in prison in January. He could face up to 70 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

