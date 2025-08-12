Gaudreau brothers' widows speak out in emotional interview nearly one year after tragic deaths

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The widows of hockey playing brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau had an emotional interview discussing the tragic deaths of their husbands almost one year after they were killed by an alleged drunk driver.

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of NHL star Johnny, and Madeline Gaudreau, the widow of Matthew, sat down with ABC News, where they revealed their final messages to their loved ones at the funeral last September.

"Our kids didn’t deserve this," Meredith said as tears fell down her face. "John and Matty didn’t even deserve that, especially the way it happened. There is no healing when you didn’t get a goodbye. It keeps me up at night."

Meredith was pregnant with their third child when Johnny and Matthew were killed. She promised to take care of their children — daughter Noa, and sons Johnny and Carter, the latter of which born in April 2025 — during her final farewell to her husband at his funeral.

She also "thanks him for such a great life," she told ABC News.

NEW JERSEY JUDGE DISMISSES DEFENSE CONTENTION THE GAUDREAU BROTHERS' DRINKING CONTRIBUTED TO THEIR DEATHS

Meredith announced during her eulogy at the funeral that she was expecting their third child, who was born on April 1.

Madeline was also pregnant with her and Matthew’s first child, who was named Tripp Matthew. He was born in December 2024, three months after the tragic death.

"I can’t even remember. Maybe I was four months pregnant at the time," Madeline said. "Tripp was kicking a lot, so I just held Matt’s hand on my belly for Tripp. I didn’t want to say goodbye to either of them because I know I will see them again one day."

Meredith recalled the last time she saw Johnny as well.

"He kissed all of us goodbye — just in the driveway at his parents’ house, and that was the last time I saw him," she said.

Johnny was 31 years old, and Matthew was 28 when they died while riding bikes on a road in Salem County, New Jersey. It was the day before their sister, Katie, was supposed to be married on Aug. 29, 2024.

Sean Higgins is the man charged in the deaths of the brothers. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, evidence tampering and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police noted that Higgins had a blood alcohol level of .087, above New Jersey’s legal limit to drive, and he failed a field sobriety test. Police also said Higgins was driving aggressively, which included speeding up to drive around multiple vehicles, when he hit the brothers.

In April, a judge dismissed the defense’s contention that the brothers’ own drinking contributed to their deaths. Superior Court Judge Michael Silvanio made the ruling after two hours of arguments were heard, ultimately deciding all charges against Higgins would be upheld.

Higgins, 44, turned down the prosecution’s offer of 35 years in prison in January. He could face up to 70 years in prison if found guilty on all charges.

