Gasparilla Bowl 2019: UCF vs. Marshall preview, how to watch & more

The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl will be played between the UCF Knights and the Marshall Thundering Herd on Dec. 23. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

UCF enters the game with a 9-3 overall record and a 6-2 record in the American Athletic Conference. Marshall boasts an 8-4 overall record and a 6-2 record in Conference USA.

The Knights will make their fourth straight bowl appearance and their 11th overall. The Knights are 4-6 in the postseason in their program’s history. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel has 3,393 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes for the Knights this season. Gabriel Davis is the team’s leading receiver, with 1,241 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches. Otis Anderson and Adrian Killins each boasts more than 600 rushing yards. Brendon Hayes leads the defense with 7 1/2 sacks, and Antwan Collier has three interceptions.

Marshall won the Gasparilla Bowl last year and look to do it again. The Thundering Herd have won seven straight bowl games. Isaiah Green leads the offense with 2,265 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes. Quarterback Brenden Knox has 1,284 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Darius Hodge boasts seven sacks on the defensive side while Omari Cobb has 17 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

It will be the 12th matchup between the Knights and the Thundering Herd. UCF has won eight games against Marshall in their history.

GASPARILLA BOWL INFO

Sponsor: Bad Boy Mowers

Date: December 23

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Location: Tampa, Fla.

ODDS

Moneyline: UCF (-850), Marshall (+580)

Spread: UCF (-17.5), Marshall (+17.5)

Over/Under: 61.5; Over (-110), Under (+110)

Betting odds courtesy Bet-NJ.com