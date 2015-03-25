Galchenyuk, Eller score SO goals in Canadiens' 4-3 win over Senators

Alex Galchenyuk and Lars Eller scored shootout goals, and the Montreal Canadiens won their fourth straight by beating the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Eller also scored in the first period and Brendan Gallagher and P.K. Subban added power-play goals in the second for Montreal (18-5-4), which played loosely in its first home game after a five-game trip. Carey Price made 29 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Daniel Alfredsson had power-play goals for Ottawa (13-8-6), and Patrick Wiercioch also scored for the Senators, who are 1-2-4 in their last seven.

Ottawa goalie Robin Lehner was sharp in the third period when Montreal had three power plays and stretched its shots advantage to 45-32.

Both teams earned two wins in the four-game season series.

Galchenyuk scored on a deke, and Eller used a drag move in the shootout. Jakob Silfverberg had the only goal in the tiebreaker for the Senators.

Wiercioch, a rookie defenseman, scored his third goal in five games to tie it 3-3. Wiercioch had no goals in his first 26 NHL games.

With a goal and an assist, Subban has points on Montreal's last nine power-play goals.

The Canadiens opened the scoring as recent call-up Gabriel Dumont earned his first NHL point as he worked the puck from behind the net to Eller, who lifted it over Lehner at 7:02 of the first period.

An Ottawa power play was nearly over when Silfverberg made a crisp pass from a crowd in the corner to Zibanejad, who beat Price with a quick wrist shot to tie it at 10:26.

Max Pacioretty skated in off the boards and slipped a shot between Lehner's pads 6:40 into the second, and Subban scored from the point on a shot that hit Ottawa defenseman Chris Phillips in front at 17:21.

Time was about to expire in the second period when Alfredsson aimed a shot over Price's shoulder that hit the camera inside the net and bounced out. Video replay confirmed the goal at 19:58.

Wiercioch tied it 1:50 into the third when he moved across the blue line, put a move on Andrei Markov and scored on a wrist shot from the slot that beat Price between the legs.

NOTES: The banged-up Senators are still without Craig Anderson, Erik Karlsson, Jason Spezza, Jared Cowan and Milan Michalek. Peter Regin was scratched. ... UFC star Georges St-Pierre got a big ovation when he dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff. ... The Montreal Impact's new Swiss coach, Marco Schallibaum, attended the game. The Canadiens' Swiss players, Rafael Diaz and Yannick Weber, are both out with injuries.