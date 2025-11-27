NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two-time major champion Fuzzy Zoeller died at the age of 74, the PGA Tour announced on Thursday.

"Fuzzy was a true original whose talent and charisma left an indelible mark on the game of golf," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Fuzzy combined competitive excellence with a sense of humor that endeared him to fans and fellow players alike. We celebrate his remarkable legacy and extend our deepest condolences to his family."

Zoeller was a 10-time winner on tour, including the aforementioned majors. His first major, and second PGA win, was the 1979 Masters, which was his first time ever playing at Augusta National.

He then won the U.S. Open five years later at Winged Foot Golf Club in epic fashion, going up against Greg Norman in an 18-hole playoff. Zoeller shot a three-under 67 while Norman was eight strokes behind. Zoeller and Norman were the only players to shoot under par in the four regulation rounds, going 4-under. Curtis Strange's third-place finish came at 1-over.

He finished second at the 1981 PGA Championship and third in the 1994 Open Championship at Turnberry, which is now owned by President Donald Trump.

Zoeller owned a share of the lead heading into the final round in Scotland, but Nick Price shot 4-under in the final round, while Zoeller shot an even 70 to lose by three strokes.

Zoeller also won the Senior PGA Championship in 2002, and had one other top-10 finish at the Masters.

Zoeller represented the United States in the 1979, 1983 and 1985 Ryder Cups, winning his first two before losing his final. The 1985 Ryder Cup was the first time the United States had lost the Ryder Cup since 1957, as the Great Britain team expanded to all of Europe. That brought in golf legends like Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer and Sandy Lyle.

