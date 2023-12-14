Michigan State lands top-rated quarterback in transfer portal

The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh for Michigan State.

After losing their primary starting quarterback Katin Houser to the portal, Michigan State may have found his successor in it.

Adian Chiles, the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, announced on Thursday he is headed to Lansing.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Appearing in nine games for Oregon State as the backup to DJ Uiagalelei, the former four-star recruit from California threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for three scores in his change-of-pace role.

Chiles follows his head coach Jonathan Smith, who was named the Spartans' head coach last month after Mel Tucker's firing.

Michigan State also had backup quarterbacks Noah Kim and Sam Leavitt enter the portal, so Smith has been searching for a starter.

ALABAMA'S JALEN MILROE ANNOUNCES RETURN FOR SENIOR YEAR

The Spartans are coming off a 4-8 season, their lowest win total in a full season since they won just three games in 2016. It was the first time they were not bowl eligible in consecutive seasons since 2005 and 2006.

Houser completed 112 of his 191 passes (58.6%) for six touchdowns and five interceptions. Houser took over for Kim on Sept. 23 against Maryland and was named the starter two weeks later against Rutgers and held that spot for the rest of the season. In his five starts, Kim went 91-for-160 (56.9%) for six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Kim will be transferring to Coastal Carolina, while Houser's destination remains to be seen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chiles was the seventh-rated Class of 2023 quarterback in the nation.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.