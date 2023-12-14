Expand / Collapse search
Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State lands top-rated quarterback in transfer portal

The Spartans lost both Noah Kim and Katin Houser to the portal

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh for Michigan State.

After losing their primary starting quarterback Katin Houser to the portal, Michigan State may have found his successor in it.

Adian Chiles, the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, announced on Thursday he is headed to Lansing.

Aidan Chiles

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Aidan Chiles runs the ball in open space during the second half of the game against the Stanford Cardinals at Reser Stadium on Nov. 11, 2023 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Appearing in nine games for Oregon State as the backup to DJ Uiagalelei, the former four-star recruit from California threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for three scores in his change-of-pace role.

Chiles follows his head coach Jonathan Smith, who was named the Spartans' head coach last month after Mel Tucker's firing.

Michigan State also had backup quarterbacks Noah Kim and Sam Leavitt enter the portal, so Smith has been searching for a starter.

Aidan Chiles throwing

Oregon State Beaver quarterback Aidan Chiles warms up before a game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on Nov. 4, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Spartans are coming off a 4-8 season, their lowest win total in a full season since they won just three games in 2016. It was the first time they were not bowl eligible in consecutive seasons since 2005 and 2006.

Houser completed 112 of his 191 passes (58.6%) for six touchdowns and five interceptions. Houser took over for Kim on Sept. 23 against Maryland and was named the starter two weeks later against Rutgers and held that spot for the rest of the season. In his five starts, Kim went 91-for-160 (56.9%) for six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Kim will be transferring to Coastal Carolina, while Houser's destination remains to be seen.

Katin Houser throws

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Katin Houser, #12, passes the ball to his teammate during a college football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 24, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit. (Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chiles was the seventh-rated Class of 2023 quarterback in the nation.

