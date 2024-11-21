College basketball player under federal investigation for allegedly fixing games: report

A former member of Temple's men's basketball team is reportedly being investigated for allegedly fixing his own games.

Hysier Miller is accused of betting on games he played in and point-shaving as a member of the Owls.

An investigation began in March after unusual betting activity for a Temple game against UAB.

Miller transferred to Virginia Tech but was dismissed last month "due to circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech," Virginia Tech said.

"Hysier Miller has overcome more adversity in his 22 years than most people face in their lifetime. He will meet and overcome whatever obstacles lay ahead," Miller's attorneys said in a statement, via ESPN.

Temple said in a statement it is "aware of the deeply concerning allegations of sports wagering last season" and "will cooperate fully should we be contacted."

The Blazers opened as a 1.5-point favorite, but the spread suddenly increased to make them favored by eight. Temple eventually closed as seven-point underdogs.

UAB won, 100-72, making it a sweat-free cover. Miller scored eight points on 3-for-9 shooting.

Temple lost to UAB in the AAC championship, after Miller averaged 27.8 points per game in the tournament.

The growth of legal sports betting in the U.S., especially among college-aged people, has prompted concerns about increased stress on athletes and a heightened potential for wrongdoing. NCAA President Charlie Baker said earlier this year the NCAA is trying to modify "draconian" penalties college athletes face for breaking rules regarding betting on sports.

The topic drew headlines last year in two prominent cases. About two dozen Iowa State and Iowa athletes were criminally charged after a state investigation into illegal sports wagering. Some charges were dropped after investigators were found to have misused tracking software that detected open mobile betting apps in Iowa State athletic buildings.

Earlier this year, former NBA player Jontay Porter, who was issued a lifetime ban from the NBA due to gambling, pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme that led to his punishment.

Porter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces over four years in jail.

Porter received a lifetime ban April 17 after the NBA found in an investigation that he had disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and bet on games in violation of league rules. The NBA prohibits players from betting on the league or any of its properties.

The league said an investigation discovered before "the [Toronto] Raptors ’ March 20 game, [Jontay] disclosed confidential information about his own health status to an individual he knew to be an NBA bettor.

"Another individual with whom Porter associated and known to be an NBA bettor subsequently placed an $80,000 parlay proposition bet with an online sports book to win $1.1 million, wagering [Porter] would underperform in the March 20 game."

Porter played just three minutes in the contest, claiming to be sick. He was also found to have placed 13 bets on NBA games.

Thirty-nine states allow some form of wagering on sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

