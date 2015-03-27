Freeney hopeful he'll be back with Colts in 2013 but preparing for what may be home finale

Dwight Freeney hopes to be back in Indianapolis next season.

With his contract expiring and his numbers declining in Indy's new defense, there's no assurance that the Colts' career sacks leader will be re-signed in 2013. So on Sunday against Houston, Freeney will probably take a few extra moments to savor the environment, thank the fans, maybe even give them one more emphatic salute if he can wrestle Matt Schaub to the ground.

Last year's home finale, also against Houston, marked the final home appearance for a bunch of fan favorites — Peyton Manning, Dallas Clark and Jeff Saturday among them.

