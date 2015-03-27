France takes 2-1 lead over Canada in Davis Cup

Michael Llodra and Julien Benneteau beat Daniel Nestor of Toronto and Milos Raonic 7-6 (1), 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Saturday to give France a 2-1 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup match.

Before the match, Canadian captain Martin Laurendeau replaced Vasic Pospisil with the hard-hitting Raonic, a winner over Benneteau in the second singles match Friday.

On Sunday in the reverse singles, Raonic will face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and Pospisil will play Benneteau. Tsonga beat Pospisil on Friday.

The winner of the best-of-five match will play the United States in the quarterfinals. The visiting United States leads Switzerland 3-0.

Canada is playing its first match at the World Group level in eight years.