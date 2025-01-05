Fox Sports captures Saints' moment of silence in first game after deadly terror attack

There are playoff implications in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, as the Buccaneers look to win the NFC South to make it into the postseason.

Before the game kicked off, though, a moment of silence was held for the Bucs’ opponent, the New Orleans Saints, as they play in their first game since the deadly terror attack in the early hours of New Year’s Day on Bourbon Street.

Fox Sports captured the somber moment during its telecast, doing so without any interruptions or cutting away.

"Earlier this week, our nation experienced a horrific act of violence with heartbreaking tragedy in New Orleans. Our hearts are with the New Orleans community, including the brave first responders," the Bucs’ public address announcer said over the Raymond James Stadium speakers. "At this time, please stand and join us in a moment of silent reflection in the memory of the victims, their families and loved ones."

The Saints’ sideline saw the entire team holding hands and bowing their heads, which the Buccaneers and everyone in the stands did as well.

The uninterrupted moment continued with the national anthem, as Fox Sports showed scenes of both sidelines, the crowd and the all-around patriotism that was seen in Tampa Bay.

The Saints were obviously heavily affected by the terror attack, but the team announced, in a joint statement with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, that one of the victims was a member of their video production team with ASM New Orleans.

Matthew Tenedorio, who the Saints said was a "young, talented" member of the video production team, was killed in the senseless act of violence by Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The Saints pledged to donate $1 million to relief efforts for the victims of the terror attack in the French Quarter, where 14 people were killed and dozens more were injured. The act of terror came less than two miles away from the Caesars Superdome, which is where the Saints hold their home games.

"Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors on the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staffs and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals and we share in victories and defeats.

"However, through football we are also united and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred. We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion and kindness. Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most."

