Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka, Nick Kyrgios weigh in on trans athlete debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter.

COURT CLASH – Before their "Battle of the Sexes" match, tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios said trans athletes should not compete against biological women, with Sabalenka arguing it is unfair and gives them a "huge advantage." Continue reading …

COUNTER CLAIM – Prominent transgender athlete Blaire Fleming has accused former teammate Brooke Slusser of lifestyle and academic issues, claims Slusser disputes. On the one-year anniversary of their final match at San Jose State, Slusser told Fox News Digital she developed an eating disorder that led to anorexia and the loss of her menstrual cycle. Continue reading …

LEGAL BATTLE – New York Attorney General Letitia James has been sued over a guidance letter that allegedly threatened school board members with removal for using the wrong pronoun or allowing discussion of trans students in girls’ sports and locker rooms. Continue reading …

STARS RISING – The Stars and Stripes learned who they will face in the group stage, and as the highest-ranked team among Australia, Paraguay and a yet-to-be-determined playoff qualifier, the U.S. Men’s National Team has favorable odds to advance. Continue reading …

NAME GAME – During the World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump suggested the American sport of football should have a different name so soccer, which is called football in nearly every other country, can assume the name. Continue reading …

SECOND CHANCE – A Dominican Republic appeals court has ordered a new trial for Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, whose attorneys sought to overturn his suspended two-year sentence for sexually abusing a minor. Continue reading …

LAST AT-BAT – Baseball Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark suggested that Contemporary Era Committee members evaluate the Steroids Era much like baseball writers do, explaining why Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds struck out once again. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Philadelphia Eagles dropped three games in a row Monday. The Denver Broncos keep winning, while their AFC West foes, the Kansas City Chiefs, saw their playoffs dwindle. Here's the latest edition of Tom Brady’s Week 10 Power Rankings. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – In a striking moment on Sunday night, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair stood side by side on national television after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, with one praising Jesus and the other praising Allah. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the possibility of benching quarterback Jalen Hurts, which he said was "ridiculous". FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd talks Hurts’ height issues and his current losing streak, and if it’s time to find someone else in Philadelphia. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION