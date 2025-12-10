Why Baseball Hall of Fame chair was 'not surprised' Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds struck out again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds are likely down to their final at-bat when it comes to getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The two missed out on their latest attempt of getting a spot in Cooperstown through the Contemporary Era Committee on Sunday. The 16-member panel voted for former San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros star Jeff Kent to get his place in the hallowed halls.

Baseball Hall of Fame Chair Jane Forbes Clark said Monday she believed Clemens and Bonds were turned down again because the committee members evaluate those who thrived in the Steroid Era in the same manner as baseball writers.

"I'm not surprised because I think there’s overlap and obviously discussions among the writers, and we have writers represented on that committee," Clark said.

Bonds has denied knowingly using performance-enhancing drugs during his career. Clemens maintains he’s never used PEDs either. President Donald Trump also gave Clemens his backing before the committee voted.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced last March that candidates who received fewer than five votes from the 16-person panel are not eligible for that committee’s ballot during the next three-year cycle. A candidate who is dropped later reappears on a ballot and again receives fewer than five votes would be barred from future ballot appearances.

If Clemens and Bonds reappear on the committee’s ballot in 2031 and fail to get five votes, they would be barred from future appearances unless the rules are changed again.

"What’s lovely about it is it’s going to open up spots on the ballot so that more people can be reviewed," Clark said. "They certainly can come back in six years, in ‘31, but between now and then some other people will have a chance because I think that’s really important."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.