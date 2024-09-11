Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: NFL returns with ups and downs

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

NFL POWER RANKINGS – The first week of the 2024 NFL season is in the books. Which teams have already jumped out ahead of the pack? Continue reading …

WINNERS AND LOSERS – Two full weeks of the college football season are in the books. Let’s take a look back at the best and worst from Week 2, from Northern Illinois’ win over Notre Dame to Colorado getting blown out by Nebraska. Continue reading …

MOUNTAIN OF CONTROVERSY – Tyreek Hill was detained near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and the bodycam footage was released on Monday. What did the video of Hill’s detention show? Continue reading …

MAJOR DEMANDS – The Miami Dolphins star called on one of the officers who was placed on administrative duties over the incident to be fired from his job. He doubled down on that stance while talking with reporters on Wednesday. Continue reading …

BY A TOE – The NFL season started with some high drama in Kansas City. The Chiefs were able to eke out a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. But it was as close as you could possibly get. Continue reading …

ALL GOOD? – Fans of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes speculated there could be a rift between the two over the latter’s apparent support of former President Trump. The two appeared to put the speculation to rest at the U.S. Open. Continue reading …

‘REALLY DEVASTATING’ – Angel Reese’s wrist injury ended a phenomenal rookie season and put a damper on her Rookie of the Year hopes. Caitlin Clark lamented the Chicago Sky star’s injury. Continue reading …

POLITICAL WATERS – Clark may not have outright supported a presidential candidate, but she liked what Taylor Swift did after the presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Harris. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – OutKick senior NFL writer Armando Salguero answers fans’ burning questions about the league, including a ton of correspondence about Tyreek Hill. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers impressed with a win over the Washington Commanders in their first game of the season. It begs the question: Is Baker Mayfield actually good? Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – Colin Cowherd lists five reasons why the New York Jets shouldn’t overreact to losing to the San Francisco 49ers, including Aaron Rodgers’ throwing ability and Week 1 jitters. Watch here …

