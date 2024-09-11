Dolphins' Tyreek Hill doubles down on demand for officer to be fired: 'He gotta go'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill maintained his stance that the officer who was placed on administrative duties over the handling of his detention over the weekend should be fired.

When asked about it at a press conference on Wednesday, Hill made a motion with his left arm as if to say throw the person out.

"Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. Gone. He gotta go man," he said. "Because, in that instance right there, not only did he treat me bad, he also treated my teammates with disrespect. He had some crazy words toward them and they ain’t even do nothing. Like, what did they do to you? They were just walking on the sidewalk. He gotta go man.

"Not too many times ‘Cheetah’ say people gotta go, but you … out. Gone!"

Miami-Dade Police identified the officer who was placed on administrative duties as Danny Torres – a 27-yeaar veteran of the force.

Torres’ lawyers released a statement on Monday calling for his reinstatement.

"While we believe the decision to place our client on leave was premature, we respect Director Daniels' call for a thorough review of the incident involving Mr. Tyreek Hill, a stance we fully support," the lawyers said. "We urge all parties to refrain from making public statements that may misrepresent our client’s actions and mislead the public about Mr. Hill's detainment.

"We call for our client’s immediate reinstatement, and a complete, thorough, and objective investigation, as Director Daniels has also advocated. Our client will not comment until this investigation is concluded and the facts are fully revealed."

On Wednesday, Hill also admitted he thought he could have acted differently in that moment.

"I could have let down my window in that instant," he said. "But, the thing about me is, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be like, cameras out, phones on you, in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I gotta follow rules. I gotta do what everyone else would do.

"Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not. But at the end of the day, I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently."